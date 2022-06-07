ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California primary election results 2022

By Lauren Lyster, Nouran Salahieh
 5 days ago

California’s primary election is being held on June 7, 2022, with voters deciding on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state senator, attorney general and other major positions.

In Los Angeles, voters will also be electing a new mayor and a new county sheriff, among other local races.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT. Check back here for live election results from the Associated Press and KTLA.

You can also watch live election coverage from KTLA Channel 5, including on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app. Here’s some related coverage to check out:

Use the search bar below to find real-time election results for specific races, including for L.A. mayor, L.A. County sheriff, L.A. City Council, Orange County and Riverside district attorneys, Secretary of State, State Assembly members, state senators, Congress members, and more.

Those only interested in L.A.-specific races can click here .

Comments / 16

ocred
5d ago

This is one of those times that you shouldn’t listen to yo mama…get out their and vote. We still have a democracy, some countries are losing theirs.

Reply
6
yo mama
5d ago

people really think there votes matter 🤣. they already pick and choose before hand

Reply
7
Erasto Garcia
5d ago

those who think their vote don't matter don't have the right to complain.

Reply
5
