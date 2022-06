One of only two homes in Oregon designed by legendary architect Richard Neutra is now on the market for $3.75 million. It's available for the first time in almost 20 years. The home was commissioned by horticulturist Jan de Graaff 82 years ago. He was known for hybridizing the lily so that Americans could grow it easily in their home gardens. Incidentally, the other Neutra-designed house in Oregon was also owned by the de Graaff family.

