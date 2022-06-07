NCAA Track & Field championships: Alyssa Wilson places 2nd with historic throw

Alyssa Wilson put the exclamation point on a spectacular college track & field career.

The former Donovan High School Catholic superstar placed second in the women’s hammer throw at the NCAA Championships Thursday in what was certainly the most epic competition in the event’s history.

Seeking to unseat reigning champion, NCAA record-holder and 2020 Olympian Camryn Rogers of California, Wilson unleashed her best series. The Texas State postgrad topped out at a personal-best 245 feet, 4 inches — making her the second-best women’s hammer thrower in collegiate history. Because Rogers is Canadian, Wilson is now the U.S. collegiate record-holder. Her hammer heave also is the seventh-farthest ever by an American woman.

Only Rogers could beat that, winning the event with a jaw-dropping 254-10, breaking her own collegiate and NCAA Championship meet records. That's the eighth-best throw of all-time — any country, any level. Her previous best was 250-10.

“I’m proud and I’m happy that I was able to end my college career like that – and I’m kind of shocked in a way,” Wilson said. “I was really, really nervous because last year I didn’t do so well.”

Last year, after battling a tough case of COVID that lasted a month, Wilson struggled at the NCAAs. After Thursday's showdown, she and Rogers spoke about their five years of head-to-head competition. The respect, Wilson said, is mutual.

“It’s always good to have somebody who is right there with you," Wilson said. "It’s given me something to strive for.”

The Jackson native, who spent her first four years at UCLA before following her throwing coach to Texas State, also finished 12th in the discus (175-8) and 23rd in the shot put (52-9) during the four-day NCAA meet, giving her a grand total of 11 All-America citations.

But the hammer is her forte. Her previous top finish at the NCAAs was third in the 2019 hammer throw competition. Thursday's effort reinforced the she is the future of American hammer throwing. Wilson’s previous breakthrough came in last June’s U.S. Olympic Trials, when she unleased a 241-footer (73.75 meters) in the preliminaries. The throws in prelims don’t carry over to the finals. If they did, she would have made it to Tokyo. She wound up finishing sixth.

As her phone "blew up" after Thursday's record-setting hammer, Wilson received congratulatory text messages from multiple U.S. Olympians.

“That was cool," she said. "It’s good to get that kind of reaction from them because I look up to them.”

Rutgers' Bridgett sixth in long jump

A'Nan Bridgett promised to "make some noise for Jersey" in track & field this spring.

Mission accomplished.

The Rutgers senior, who hails from Princeton Junction, finished sixth in the men's long jump at the NCAA Championships Wednesday. He leapt a personal-best (non-wind aided) 25 feet, 9.25 inches to earn first team All-America honors for the first time.

It's the highest place a Rutgers jumper has taken at the NCAAs since Bridgett's coach, Scarlet Knights assistant Corey Crawford, finished second at the indoor championship meet with a 26-3 monster in 2014.

Bridgett, the Big Ten and Penn Relays long jump champion, came into the NCAAs with the 12th-farthest jump in the nation this season — a wind-aided 26-1.75. He popped the 25-9 in the second jump of Wednesday's series, and five of his six attempts went 25-plus. Of the 24 competitors, only Tennessee's Wayne Pinnock (26-3) and Florida State's Jeremiah Davis (26-3) and Isaac Grimes (26-1.75) bested the 26-foot mark.

A double major in biology and economics, Bridgett will return to Rutgers for a postgrad season in 2023.

Other local highlights

Jordan West, men’s shot put : The Tennessee junior and Rahway High School graduate placed fourth with a distance of 66-5.5, earning first-team All-America honors.

Evan Niedrowski, men’s javelin: The Monmouth University freshman finished 11th with a distance of 230-4 to earn second-team All-America honors.

Jenna Rogers, women’s high jump : The Nebraska freshman and Rutherford High School graduate tied for sixth at a height of 6-0, earning first team All-America honors.

Sean Dolan, men's 800: The Villanova sophomore and Hopewell Valley grad finished fifth in the final in 1:46.38 to earn first-team All-America honors.

C.J. Licata, men’s shot put: The Princeton senior and Gill St. Bernard’s graduate finished 13th with a heave of 63-4.25, earning second-team All-America honors.

Chloe Timberg, women's pole vault : The Rutgers freshman finished tied for 12th at a height of 13-9.25, earning second-team All-America honors.

Jameson Woodell, men’s 400 hurdles: The Rutgers junior and Hunterdon Central High School graduate finished 20th in the semifinals with a time of 52.79.

Daisy Liljegren, women’s 10,000: The Boston University freshman and Northern Highlands High School grad finished 19th in 34:05.

Luis Peralta, men’s 800: The Oregon sophomore and Passaic High School grad finished 22nd in the semifinals in 1:50.02.

PREVIEWING THE MEET

Final round for Alyssa Wilson

After four years and nine All-America citations in track & field at UCLA, Alyssa Wilson could have transferred anywhere for her postgraduate season. She chose Texas State, where UCLA’s throws coach, John Frazier, took over the head-coaching position.

“People have been telling me, ‘Do you think you made the right decision?’” Wilson said. “I feel like I couldn’t have been any more right.”

This week, at the NCAA Championships, the former Donovan Catholic High School superstar wants her performance to do the talking. Wilson is seeded second in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 239 feet and fifth in the discus (188 feet). She’s also competing in the shot put in an attempt to repeat her triple All-American performance from 2019.

“It would be great to end my collegiate career with a title,” she said, “but at the end of the day I’m really just trying to score in all three events, just to prove to myself I can still compete in all three.”

Wilson's pursuit of an NCAA title has met some unexpected bends in the road. After placing third in the hammer in 2019, she lost the 2020 season to the COVID shutdown and last spring, after recovering from a rough, monthlong bout of COVID herself, she couldn’t crack the top eight and reach first-team All-America status.

“I like to think of it as, I failed myself,” she said. “Coach Frazier and I didn’t talk about it for two days. Then we got back to practicing to get ready for the Olympic Trials.”

At the trials, Wilson bounced back and then some. She wound up placing sixth in the hammer and eighth in the discus — strong showings overall. But the monster hammer throw she unleashed in the preliminaries, a 241-footer (73.75 meters), showed her true potential. The throws in prelims don’t carry over to the finals. If they did, she would have made it to Tokyo.

“To do that on the biggest stage I’d ever been on was really eye-opening,” she said. “I didn’t realize I could make the Olympic team until that night.”

The NCAA women's hammer competition takes place Thursday, 6 p.m. Eastern at iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Top seed Camryn Rogers of California is a big favorite — the Canadian Olympian has thrown 250 feet. At the very least, Wilson sees her final collegiate meet as a tune-up for her attempt to make the U.S. team for the world championship later this summer, and a kick-start to a professional throwing career with an eye toward the Paris Olympics of 2024.

“I’m not necessarily more confident now, because you can’t be overly confident,” she said. “I feel like I’m more prepared.”

Rutgers' Timberg a gold-medal contender

Wilson is not the only NCAA qualifier from New Jersey with a real chance to strike gold. Rutgers freshman Chloe Timberg enters the women’s pole vault with the third-highest mark in the nation this spring at 14 feet, 10.25 inches. Of the 24 competitors, only LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson (15-3) and Louisville’s Gabriela Leon (15.1.5) have gone higher.

“I really admire them and they’re seniors,” Timberg said. “Knowing that I’m right there with them as a freshman is a special feeling. It makes me even more motivated to work, to see how far I can go by the time I’m in their shoes.”

The sky does seem like the limit for Timberg, who grew up as a gymnast and switched over to the pole vault in eighth grade after back injuries prompted her to look for something different.

As a high school junior at Central Bucks West in Pennsylvania, she cleared 12-9 and began to get college looks. Among high-major programs, including Penn State, Rutgers showed the most interest.

“Rutgers was like, ‘We see the value in you now; we don’t need to see any more,’” Timberg said.

As a senior she cleared 14-2. That’s rarefied air (by comparison, the New Jersey schoolgirl record is 13-5). At that point Timberg could have gone to college anywhere, but she rewarded Rutgers’ loyalty.

“I wanted to be a part of something that was going to rise from the ground up,” she said.

Working with Carl Porambo, a volunteer assistant coach who runs the well-regarded Vault Factory in Bernards, Timberg shattered the program record and won the event at the Big Ten Championships. Now she is looking to become Rutgers’ first NCAA champion in track & field since Elliott Quow won the men’s 200 meters in 1983. It would be a tremendous recruiting tool for Rutgers head coach Bobby Farrell, a longtime Toms River resident who is recasting the program as a viable option for prospects in the talent-rich northeast.

“There’s a lot of pride with that,” Timberg said. “Me and my teammates, my coaches, we’ve all kind of grown together.”

For all she’s accomplished, this is Timberg’s first trip to the hallowed ground of Hayward Field — a stadium built specifically for track & field – and to the city of Eugene, which is known as “Tracktown USA’ for its fervor for the sport. Upon arriving Monday, she dropped her bags at the hotel and immediately headed over to the facility to soak in the vibe.

“Amazing,” she said. “I feel like track sometimes is neglected, so to be able to walk into that and see this is such a big deal for everyone here, everyone respecting the sport, it’s really amazing to see. As a freshman in college, being able to walk onto that field knowing you are here for the NCAA Championship, it’s very cool."

The women's pole vault takes place Thursday, 9 p.m. Eastern.

“I started in eighth grade as this little girl who loved the sport," Timberg said. "To see how far I’ve come through the years, it’s a good feeling.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NCAA Track & Field championships: Alyssa Wilson places 2nd with historic throw