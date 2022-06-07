ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Judge moves trial for Iowa teen charged in Fairfield teacher's death

By Associated Press
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
The trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs in western Iowa, a state court judge said Monday.

Judge Shawn Showers ordered the trial for Willard Chaiden Miller of Fairfield to be moved about 225 miles from Fairfield in southeast Iowa to Council Bluffs. The order said Miller, his attorneys and the prosecutors agreed to move the trial away from Fairfield, where the case had received extensive publicity. The trial is set to begin Nov. 1

Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale, 17, will be tried as adults, facing first-degree murder charges in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School.

Graber’s body was found Nov. 3 hidden under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties at a Fairfield park. Police said she had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

The location of Goodale's trial, set for Aug. 23, has not been set.

Misty Wolkye
5d ago

who cares how much publicity this monster is getting from wveryone for killing his teacher. he has no rights left after he killed her. no attorney or judge should bend backwards to make him happy.

#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Spanish#Fairfield High School
The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

