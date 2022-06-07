ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify woman killed in shooting near downtown Des Moines, city's ninth homicide of 2022

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago

A 21-year-old woman fatally shot Monday night near downtown Des Moines was identified Tuesday morning.

Des Moines police officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek. Elizabeth Arzola, 21, of Des Moines was identified as the victim by Parizek late Tuesday morning.

The preliminary investigation indicated this was a targeted shooting, Parizek said, and there is no further danger to the public. A handgun was also recovered from the scene, Parizek said.

It's the city's ninth homicide of 2022; according to police, seven of those deaths are gun-related.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Police identify woman killed in shooting near downtown Des Moines, city's ninth homicide of 2022

