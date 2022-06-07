ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour, commits to LIV Golf

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Johnson, the former No. 1 golfer in the world and the 2020 Masters champion, said Tuesday he resigned from the PGA Tour as he readied himself for LIV Golf’s first tournament. Johnson is one of the top golfers who decided to join the Saudi-funded golf league. He,...

Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, in one sentence, hits Saudi-backed LIV Golf where it hurts

Rory McIlroy entertained. And he was entertained. Over the next weeks, months and quite possibly years, you’re going to be hearing a lot about “entertained.” But wait, you say. Don’t you know the show you’re watching when you flip on the golf, or pass through the gate? That’s true. You’re not going to see a dunk or a touchdown, though now you can sometimes see Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Still, that doesn’t mean you should sit on your birdies and eagles, and that’s the message that will be spun from this crowd that hopes to turn golf on its head, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Saturday, they completed their first-ever tournament and, along the way, trotted out shotgun starts and neon-colored leaderboards that let out video-game dings, and big cash prizes.
