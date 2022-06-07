ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddy County, NM

Southeast New Mexico Republicans outnumber Democrats in June primary election early voting

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 5 days ago
Early voting numbers showed southeast New Mexico was being led by Republicans for the June primary election when voters will choose candidates for governor, Congress and multiple local offices.

Early and absentee voting wrapped up Saturday across New Mexico as 26,779 Republicans voted early in Chaves, Eddy, Otero, and Lea counties. A combined 2,064 Democrats voted early in the four counties, according to figures released by the New Mexico Secretary of State.

Thirty-seven Libertarians voted early across Southeast New Mexico during the early and absentee voting period.

Absentee voting in New Mexico started May 10 and early in person voting started May 21.

Across New Mexico, 69,686 Democrats voted absentee or in person. Republicans voting absentee or in person totaled 51,962 and 477 Libertarians voted early or absentee, read early voting data.

"The contrast between the two parties could not be clearer - while Republicans support legislation that makes it more difficult for hardworking New Mexicans with jobs and families to vote, Democrats work tirelessly to expand access to the ballot box for all New Mexicans, regardless of political affiliation," said Democratic Party of New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Garcia.

Requests for comment from the New Mexico Republican Party were not returned by press time.

Chaves County Republicans led the four counties in early and absentee voting with 2,569. Otero County had 2,466 Republicans vote early or absentee. Lea County was third with 1,723 and Eddy County was last with 1,443 Republicans voting early or absentee, records show.

Otero County had the most Democrats vote early or absentee in the region with 805 ballots cast. Chaves County had 595 Democrats Democrats vote early, and Eddy County had 421 and Lea County had 243.

New Mexico Republicans led Democrats in same day registration voting 1,841 to 1,805. Same day registration allowed people to vote or update existing registration at any county clerk’s office in New Mexico.

Chaves County Republicans led Southeast New Mexico with same day registrations with 68. Otero County had 58 Republicans register on the same day. Lea County had 53 Republicans apply for same day registration followed by Eddy County with 32.

Fifteen Chaves County Democrats took advantage of same day registration. Otero County had 10, Eddy County had eight Democrats and Lea County had seven, per the Secretary of State’s office.

Democrats across New Mexico outpaced Republicans with absentee requests 20,193 to 8,432. More than 100 Libertarians requested absentee ballots.

Otero County Democrats led Republicans in absentee requests 305 to 301.

Republicans requesting absentee ballots in Chaves, Otero and Eddy counties were ahead of Democrats 827 to 540, read Secretary of State figures.

Eddy County Chief Deputy County Clerk Cara Cooke said early voting turnout in the county was better than expected.

"We are hoping voter’s will show up at the polls tomorrow," she said nearly 18 hours before the polls were set to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close 12 hours later.

Eddy County has 27,108 residents eligible to vote in the June 7 Primary.

Voters seeking information on polling locations should contact their county clerk’s office.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

Comments / 33

Tony Alcon
5d ago

vote red New Mexico democrats just use people to get rich stealing our money time to change New Mexico it's been blue for 100 years vote red in New Mexico I am

Reply
18
thephonz
5d ago

They outnumber them until mail in ballots are counted and then mysteriously dems take an overwhelming lead

Reply
13
Leah
5d ago

Time for change in New Mexico. I think we are tired of being last in everything except in crime and poverty.

Reply
19
