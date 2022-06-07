ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More rain and storms are possible with gusty winds Tuesday for the Cincinnati region

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago

More strong to severe storms could be headed toward the Cincinnati region Tuesday, after heavy rain and winds swept through the area last night.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday, warning of a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms crossing through the region. Some storms may approach severe limits, with gusty winds as the primary threat.

Areas affected include East Central and Southeast Indiana; Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky.

Tuesday, there is a slight chance of rain before 7 a.m., then slight chances of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. with a west wind of 3 to 7 mph and the chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight, there are chances of showers and storms before midnight, then between midnight and 2 a.m. and the chance of precipitation is 40%.

More rain and storms are possible Wednesday, with the chance of showers continuing Friday and Saturday.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. A slight chance of rain before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a low around 60. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2 a.m.

Wednesday: A high near 84 and showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 59. Showers and thunderstorm likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low around 59.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 and showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 and a chance of showers after 2 p.m.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: More rain and storms are possible with gusty winds Tuesday for the Cincinnati region

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

