Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Iowa. Target Area: Boone; Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Greene County in west central Iowa South central Webster County in central Iowa Northwestern Boone County in central Iowa * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gowrie, or 13 miles north of Jefferson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Paton around 450 PM CDT. Boxholm and Dana around 500 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Grand Junction, Beaver, Ogden and Berkley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO