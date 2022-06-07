ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

Crews clear tree, power lines from road near Scott Co. airport

By WKYT News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTT Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office says a down tree blocked the road near the Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport Tuesday morning. The department...

KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Carter County Saturday. Kentucky State Police tell WKYT it happened around the 161 mile mark of I-64 west. Westbound traffic is shut down at this time between the Olive Hill exits. According to KYTC...
Lexington home seriously damaged in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters say it happened around 4 a.m. on Charles Avenue, off Newtown Pike. Crews were called for reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. They say that part of...
New life jacket loaner station officially opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new life jacket loaner station was officially opened in Richmond in honor of Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt, a Madison County teen who drowned two years ago. Manny’s mother, Kelly Prewitt, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Lake Reba in Richmond. She teamed up with...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our heatwave arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s. I had mentioned this past weekend that there was a chance that nothing could end up firing up storm-wise, and that’s what ended up shaping up, but hey, I’m not complaining! The Storm Prediction Center has continued us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather this evening, but I think we stay dry into the evening hours. Tomorrow kicks off our heat wave as temps rise to near 90. Heat index values likely get near the triple digits. Showers and some storms are possible early tomorrow morning, but I think we dry out later on. Tuesday is likely the hottest of the week. Highs likely reach the mid-90s and we feel in some spots near 110 degrees. No thanks! This is likely to repeat on Wednesday as well. Both days have low rain chances. Thursday we likely see a better shot of showers and storms as we, hopefully, creep back to the 80s. The weekend is where we likely dry out with seasonable temps in the mid-80s.
Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five teenagers are being treated for injuries after being shot at the Big Four Bridge Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police Major Brian Kuriger told WAVE News the shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. Saturday. When 1st Division officers arrived on scene, Kuriger said they found three teenagers...
Russell County blanks Woodford County 10-0 in state semis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Russell County scored six runs in the fifth inning and beat Woodford County 10-0 in six innings Friday at Kentucky Proud Park to advance to Saturday’s state title game. The Lakers will face the winner between McCracken County and Saint Xavier Saturday night. The Yellow...
Man enters guilty plea in Scott Co. murder case

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged in a Scott County murder case has pled guilty. Joseph Hicks was re-indicted on several charges, including murder, robbery and tampering with evidence. Hicks was accused of killing his then-girlfriend Sheena Baxter. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have recommended a...
Vaccines, boosters once again being offered at KHSAA tournaments in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette, Woodford and Clark counties are back in the “red zone” for high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. In Lexington, the health department has been warning of an uptick in cases with the seven-day average of new cases up now to 156 cases daily. The health department says putting us in the red means they want us to take certain precautions to make sure we are keeping ourselves and others safe.
Protestors at the capitol rally for gun control

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the increase of gun violence in Lexington, and the tragic Uvalde school shooting last month, people are demanding to be heard at the March For Our Lives Rally. People from all over Kentucky rallied at the state capitol to encourage lawmakers to make changes to...
Bluegrass Fair organizers putting focus on safety for families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks opening night at the Bluegrass Fair in Lexington. The Lexington Lions Club, which puts on the event, said more security was added this year to keep families safe. Mac Ferguson with the Lions Club said Lexington police commissioner Ken Armstrong promised to provide more...
Lexington Catholic tops Harrison County 8-7 in state softball thriller

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic beat Harrison County 8-7 Friday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium to advance to the KHSAA state softball semifinals. The Knights will face the winner between McCracken County and Holy Cross Saturday at 11:00 with a spot in Sunday’s state title game on the line.
Lexington Catholic advances to state championship game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic beat McCracken County 6-1 Saturday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium to advance to Sunday’s state title game. The Knights will face undefeated Ballard at 3:00. The Bruins beat South Warren 11-0 in the second semifinal. Lexington Catholic opened up a 6-0 lead before...
LexCath’s Hammond is the Gatorade Ky Softball Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Abby Hammond has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year and folks she’s just a freshman. Hammond has been beyond incredible, and her personal stat sheet is off the charts. As a hitter, Hammond is batting .505 with 12 homers, 15 doubles, 6 triples, 41 RBI. In the circle as a pitcher, the rookie has a 28-5 record with 313 strikeouts in 212 innings pitched with a 0.69 ERA.
Ballard beats Lexington Catholic 3-2 in title game thriller

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ballard completed a perfect 39-0 season with a 3-2 win over Lexington Catholic Sunday afternoon in the KHSAA state championship game. The Bruins are just the third team to complete a perfect season in Kentucky history. Ballard built a 2-0 lead in the first, before the...
Texas A&M 1st to claim CWS spot with 4-3 win over Louisville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Louisville 4-3 to win the College Station Super Regional and become the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series.
