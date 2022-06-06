Firefighters respond to break in, structure fire at South Fargo business park building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man is dead after he jumped off a pontoon in Big Detroit Lake and began struggling to swim, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, officers were dispatched to the report of a person who jumped off a pontoon and did not resurface. After an extensive search involving multiple agencies, the victim was found at 8:48 p.m. in approximately 29 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified him as Jette Frandson. According to the sheriff’s office, Frandson was with several other friends when he jumped into the water. The wind began to push the pontoon away from Frandson, who was struggling to swim. “All three friends stated they jumped into the water at separate times to rescue Frandson with the attempts unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said. “Frandson was not wearing a life preserver.” The incident remains under investigation.

FERGUS FALLS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO