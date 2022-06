NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet softball team claimed the Class A crown with an emotional 3-2 victory in extra innings over Moose Lake/Willow River. “I am incredibly proud. I don’t know if I can be more proud as a coach than I am today. They played as a team. They put the ball in play, they did exactly what they needed to do and mainly they stayed calm. Mentally and emotionally they stayed even kill this entire tournament,” said Raiders nine-year head coach Bri Eldred.

NICOLLET, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO