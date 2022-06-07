ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie SeaWolves are first-place team as they hit road to Richmond and other things to know

By Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 5 days ago
The Erie SeaWolves dominated Harrisburg this past week by taking five of the six games in the series. The big week moved Erie into first place with just three weeks left in the first half of the season.

The SeaWolves hit the road for a grueling 12-game trip to Richmond and Altoona before making one last push at UPMC Park against Bowie.

Playoff race

The SeaWolves were burned by the new playoff format in 2019 when they had the best record in the Eastern League's Western Division but did not win the first half or the second half. They have a chance to redeem that season and end a nine-year drought of not making the playoffs.

Erie is in first place in the Southwest Division with a 30-21 record. Akron is one game back at 29-22 and Richmond is two games back at 28-23. The SeaWolves are at Richmond all week in a crucial series, while Akron travels to Somerset, which is in a dogfight of its own with Hartford for the first-half title in the Northeast Division.

“It's a lot of fun. We just have to keep doing our thing and keep working hard every day,” said SeaWolves manager Gabe Alvarez. “Our guys come ready to play every day. That's one thing about our team, they want to win and it's important to them.”

The SeaWolves do not have the tiebreaker over Akron, which is head-to-head, as they are 4-5 against the RubberDucks this year. Erie took four-of-six against Richmond in late April, meaning just a split this week gives the 'Wolves the tiebreaker over the Flying Squirrels.

Erie's Richmond woes

While the SeaWolves have had plenty of success against Richmond over the year, putting together big wins or big offensive performances in Richmond is a different story.

In 2021, the 'Wolves were 1-5 at The Diamond in Virginia with the only win coming in 10 innings. Erie went 5-3 in Richmond in 2019, but several of the losses came at a crucial time in the second-half race, and the 'Wolves went 2-1 in 2018 with just nine runs scored in three games. The SeaWolves finished 1-6 in Richmond in 2017 and 1-2 there in 2016.

Richmond has a 14-10 record at home this year, while the SeaWolves are 12-12 on the road. With Akron dealing with a tough Somerset team, the Erie-Richmond series could be a big opportunity for whichever team shows up this week.

Big Week

The SeaWolves vaulted into first place with five wins over the past six days against Harrisburg. Erie started the week with an 11-3 win before back-to-back one-run wins, including a walk-off home run by Andrew Navigato in a 5-4 win.

The SeaWolves hit .255 as a team over the past week, including an impressive week by Gage Workman. He went 8-for-21 (.381) with eight RBIs and came just a double short of the cycle on Sunday. Quincy Nieporte hit .368 with two home runs. and Dane Myers hit .300 and drove in four runs. Kerry Carpenter continued his hot play with three home runs and six RBIs.

The 'Wolves allowed just 21 earned runs in 54 innings during this past week for a 3.50 ERA, including wins by starters Austin Bergner, Wilmer Flores and Chance Kirby and relievers Joe Navilhon and Brendan White.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

