Armco Credit Union Awards $20K In Scholarships

Raymond F. Sherman, 61, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born in Caribou, Maine on December 31, 1960 to Gerald and Mary Sherman. Ray graduated from Knoch High School, Class of 1979. He was a past member of the Country Music Association. Ray loved music and playing guitar was his greatest joy in life. He was involved with numerous bands over the course of more than 40 years including Country Stingers, Armadillo, Black Horse, Mahajibi Blues Band, and others. He was known for his kindness and sense of humor. Ray was loved and will be forever missed. He was the brother of Barb Snyder, Debbie Sherman, and Annie (Scott) Schultz. Ray is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO