Butler, PA

Armco Credit Union Awards $20K In Scholarships

By Tyler Friel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Armco Credit Union is announcing the winners of their annual scholarship effort. The local financial institution awarded $20,000 total to 20 students from a variety of area high schools. Officials with...

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Events

The Butler Area Public Library is hosting their annual summer reading challenge this week with fun events for the family. Although the challenge officially begins tomorrow (Monday) pre-registration is open now through the library’s beanstack website. A young adult Kickoff Luau is planned for teens and tweens on Tuesday...
BUTLER, PA
Nancy Jane Danik

Nancy Jane Danik, 69, of East Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 10, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. She was born January 31, 1953, in New York, New York to the late Charles Lohmuller Jr. and the late Dorothy KuKura Lohmuller. Nancy graduated from Butler High School. She was...
BUTLER, PA
Riverhounds Fall on Road to Battery

The visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the Charleston Battery on Saturday, the final 3-0. Saturday’s loss was the Riverhounds’ first to the Battery since July 21st, 2018. Pittsburgh will return to action this coming Saturday (June 18th) and will take on the Rio Grande Valley Toros at 8:30pm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raymond F. Sherman

Raymond F. Sherman, 61, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born in Caribou, Maine on December 31, 1960 to Gerald and Mary Sherman. Ray graduated from Knoch High School, Class of 1979. He was a past member of the Country Music Association. Ray loved music and playing guitar was his greatest joy in life. He was involved with numerous bands over the course of more than 40 years including Country Stingers, Armadillo, Black Horse, Mahajibi Blues Band, and others. He was known for his kindness and sense of humor. Ray was loved and will be forever missed. He was the brother of Barb Snyder, Debbie Sherman, and Annie (Scott) Schultz. Ray is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.
BUTLER, PA
Armstrong Unveils New High Speed 10G Network

Armstrong is unveiling a new and faster broadband network. Officials with the company gathered yesterday at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry to showcase the new 10G network. Armstrong President Jeff Ross says this new network will make internet connectivity faster in the region and hopes that leads to economic...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Road Projects

PennDOT is continuing early summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include tail ditching on Cemetery Road in Marion Township along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Benbrook Road in Butler Township as well as Sarver Road in Buffalo Township. Patching will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Investigation Continues into Muddy Creek Township Case

Police have identified an Ohio man who was found dead in Muddy Creek Township earlier this weekend. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 3:30am on Saturday for a man who was found on the side of Kelly Road. State Police say that upon their arrival, they found 32-year-old Fredrick Orr of Columbus unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Michael Alan Cumblidge

Michael Alan Cumblidge, 48, of Butler passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022 after a long battle with addiction. He was born in Butler on September 26, 1973 to Yvonne (David) Stehle and the late Paul Cumblidge. He was known to be very well spoken, well liked, funny,...
BUTLER, PA
New Dunkin’ Set For Grand Opening Next Week

The grand opening ceremony for the new Dunkin’ in Butler Township is set for next week. According to officials with the company, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be happening Monday to mark the opening of the Dunkin’ restaurant on Route 8 South. Dunkin’ officials say they will be...
BUTLER, PA
Home Garden Tour Happening In Harmony

The beauty of local homes and gardens will be in the spotlight this weekend as part of a Harmony Museum event. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the self-guided Historic Harmony Home and Garden tour will be open to the public. Tour guide booklets will be available at Stewart...
HARMONY, PA
Sports 6-10-22:

Sports 6-10-22: The Atlanta Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 last night in the opening game of a four-game series. Pirate rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski once again produced the only run for the Bucs with his eighth home run of the season. He leads all rookies with eight home runs this season. JT Brubaker allowed all three Braves runs and took the loss. His record fell to 0-6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Butler Woman Charged With Forging Checks

A Butler resident is facing felony charges after allegedly forging checks. Police say a 73-year-old Butler Township resident reported losing nearly $1,000 due to forged checks earlier this year. Following an investigation, police charged 45-year-old Kimberly Kiser of Butler with writing and depositing the forged checks. Kiser was charged with...
BUTLER, PA
Maulers to Square Off Against Stars on Sunday

The Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL will return to action on Sunday and will take on the Philadelphia Stars. The Maulers are looking for their second win of the season, and go into this weekend’s contest with a record of 1-7. Sunday’s kickoff is set for 7:30pm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lyndora Man Charged With Assaulting Woman

A Lyndora man is in the Butler County Jail after assaulting an unidentified woman earlier this week. Butler Township Police were called to a home on Ewing Street in Lyndora around 11:30 Wednesday morning for a domestic situation. 65-year-old Bruce Dowell allegedly threw the 63-year-old woman to the floor, kicking...
LYNDORA, PA
One Person Found With Fatal Gunshot Wound In Muddy Creek Twp.

The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that one person died due to a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Muddy Creek Township. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 3:30 a.m. for a man found on the side of Kelly Road. When police...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

