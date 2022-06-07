The best burgers in Chicago
In celebration of grilling season and the new " Bob's Burgers Movie ," we're serving up a Food Fight on our favorite local hamburgers.
🍔 Monica's pick: The Big Jones Burger uses house ground beef from Fischer Farms, tomatoes from Mighty Vine, Bibb lettuce from Gotham Greens, Duke's mayo, housemade bread-and-butter pickles, and sliced shallots on a soft brioche bun ($20).
- I know this beloved Andersonville eatery is famous for its Southern food and delectable fried chicken, but the Big Jones Burger is also tasty, juicy and thoughtfully sourced.
🍔 Justin's pick: Come at me with your Au Cheval cheeseburger and tempt me with Top-Notch , but I'm going with a newcomer to the scene: Rêve Burger .
- Born out of the pandemic by chef Curtis Duffy and the team at Ever , the Rêve burger features two beef patties, American cheese, pickles and Rêve sauce on a brioche bun.
- It also comes with a lot of BBQ-seasoned fries.
- The burger's expensive at $16.95, but what isn't these days.
Of course, our readers gave us way more to think about:
Richard L.: "We’ve tried just about every burger on the North Shore and the agreement among our family and friends is Fred’s Garage in Winnetka."
- "Two patties cooked perfectly (every time) with all the accouterments and a special sauce. Why? It melts in your mouth!"
Terri K.: "I'm going to tie in the inflation story with my choice for best burger. Redhot Ranch's double cheeseburger with (awesome, fresh-cut) fries for $6.77."
- Peter B. agrees: "Don't sleep on Redhot Ranch."
Bill H.: "I wanted to give a special shoutout to the Owen & Engine burger. It's a beautiful British pub-style burger. The burger/beer/whiskey-shot deal and then an IMAX movie at the Regal City theater across the street was one of my absolute favorite things to do in the city in pre-COVID times."
Mario G.: "The Loyalist burger is outrageously good and would be on my 'last meal' list next to Rêve Burger's chicken sandwich and Wazwan's spicy fries."
- Brian P. agrees: "The Loyalist original cheeseburger and Au Cheval are two of my favorites."
Claire P.: "The burger at The Region in Roscoe Village and the smash burger at the Loyalist are both far better than Au Cheval!"
David D.: "Best burger is a rare one: Vie in Western Springs does burger night twice per year — the day before Thanksgiving and the day before Christmas Eve."
Connie B.: " Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn makes outstanding hamburgers — always fresh and flavorful. The absolute best of the many burger offerings is their patty melt — unbelievably delicious!"
Ranman V.: " Moody's Pub on North Broadway in Edgewater. Been going since the early '70s."
David B.: "Best burger is in Evanston at Bat 17 . If you’re gluten-free, Bat 17 has the best gluten-free buns, sourced locally."
Greg W.: "My personal favorite burger joint is Edzo's in Evanston . Runner-up would be Nick's Drive In on Harlem Avenue."
Stephen B.: "My current top burgers are The Region, The StopAlong , Mott Street and Armitage Alehouse ."
