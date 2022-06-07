ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How much homebuyers in Austin are overpaying

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 5 days ago

Reproduced from Ken H. Johnson and Eli Beracha ; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic inflated metro Austin housing prices by nearly 68% above the historic trend line, making the local market the most overpriced it's been in at least three decades, a new analysis finds.

The big picture: Now hovering over the Austin housing market is the dreaded B-word.

  • As in, bubble .

Driving the news: The average sales price in the greater metro was $594,000 at the end of April — far above the $354,000 that historic trends would forecast it to be.

Yes, but: Shouldn't we toss history-based trends in the trash, given the profound disruption wrought by the pandemic and the technological novelty of remote work, which have pushed workers from both coasts to pour into Central Texas?

  • Chances are if you managed to land a home in Austin in the last two years, you're relieved, historic trends be damned.

What they're saying: Maybe there has been a paradigm shift, Ken Johnson, report co-author and a Florida Atlantic University professor specializing in real estate economics, told Axios. But "it's very likely also that you've overshot the goal in Austin."

  • The inelastic nature of housing supply is to blame, he said: "You can't change supply in very short periods of time. All these people are rushing in and Austin can't build fast enough."

By the numbers: The average share of monthly income going to principal and interest for a typical loan on an average-price home in greater Austin is now 42%.

  • "That can't be sustained," Johnson said. "It should be more like 28%."
  • He pointed out that high housing costs mean giving up other things — family outings, private schools, buying a car.

The crystal ball: "Will Austin have a housing crash? The answer is probably not," Johnson told Axios.

  • But someday, "prices in Austin, Texas will be below that trend line."

The bottom line: "People buying houses right now are greatly exposed."

  • "If we're not at the peak of the current housing cycle, we're awfully close," he said. "Recent buyers in many of these cities may have to endure stagnant or falling home values while the market settles — and that's not what they want to hear if they had planned to resell anytime soon."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Austin

Here's 5 Austin date ideas under $25

Courtship can be costly, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're planning a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Cook Thai food at homeHustle to get a SimpliThai cooking kit at the farmers market before they sell out. We recommend the pad Thai and kao soi kits, which include everything you need to cook at home.Best for: Couples looking to play chef or mix up their dinner plans.Cost: $17+ per kit.Details: Check out our other farmers market favorites.2. Grab ice cream at...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

New movie studio coming to Texas

Central Texas may soon get a little more glamorous.Driving the news: The Hill Country Group unveiled plans on Wednesday for a $267 million television and film studio in San Marcos. Details: Hill Country Studios will have a dozen soundstages and a "virtual production" studio to allow remote work. Officials claim it will be the largest of its kind in Texas.What they're saying: San Marcos "was a pretty easy choice," Zach Price, chief operating officer of Hill Country Studios, told Axios. Being 30 minutes away from major airports will help bring in talent and crews, he said. The intrigue: The...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Record gas prices hit Texas

The average gallon of gas is now the highest amount ever recorded in the Austin area, per AAA.Why it matters: With the cost of milk, rent and postage stamps on the uptick, the squeeze is feeling very real. By the numbers: As of Tuesday, unleaded gas was running $4.56 per gallon in the Austin-San Marcos area.That's up more than 30 cents from a week ago. And nearly $2 higher than a year ago, when it was $2.66.What the pros say: Fill up on Wednesdays, since prices tend to rise in the back half of the week, ahead of weekend travel.Avoid idling, which slurps up fuel. If you're going to be paused longer than 10 seconds, shut down your engine. Inflate your tires to the ideal pressure.Drive at moderate speeds and glide into stops.Our hacks: Don't run the AC — c'mon, it's not actually that hot — and fill up only half a tank (or less) at a time, since the heavier your vehicle, the lower your gas mileage. Also: Don't drive.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Texas diners eating at restaurants more readily than rest of U.S.

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsEven as the pandemic persists (yes, we're still in a pandemic), Austinites are headed to restaurants in numbers that exceed those of the before times, per data from OpenTable.The big picture: The rest of the U.S. is still sorta hunkered down, but Austinites are out and about. That mirrors what we're seeing with the return to work, as Austin logs higher office occupancy than most of the country.What they're saying: Texas' population growth and the resiliency of its economy is fueling the restaurant recovery, Kelsey Erickson Streufert, a spokesperson for the Texas Restaurant Association, told...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Axios Austin

How to forage (illicitly) for food in Texas

🦹‍♂️ Asher here, your neighborly lawbreaker.Let me explain: I've been spending a lot of time lately foraging — seizing fruit from bushes and trees.Why it matters: A lot of food is just waiting to be harvested in Austin. Much of it is really good — and a lot goes to waste.Among my South Austin neighborhood favorites: mulberries and blackberries. Soon I'll be plucking loquats and figs. Later, pomegranates. And, of course, in the fall I love to crack pecans with the bottom of my shoe and pull out the nut meat. Also, when lamb is on the menu, I snip...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Security smarts wanted for Texas synagogue job

Security smarts are now part of the job description for leading a local religious congregation.Driving the news: Austin's Congregation Beth Israel, a home base of progressive Austin Jewry, is hiring a new executive director.Among the listed responsibilities:"Work with our Safety and Security Committee to assess and implement protocols to keep staff, congregants, school, and community safe, including communicating with law enforcement when appropriate."Flashback: The temple, on Shoal Creek Boulevard, was the site of an arson attack last October.Its sanctuary sustained about $300,000 in structural and smoke damage. The fire burned the synagogue's carved wooden doors and ruined the building's stained glass windows.The FBI charged an 18-year-old Texas National Guard member with the attack.State of play: The synagogue is in initial interviews with candidates for the executive director position, a board member told Axios.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin golfers square off in fight between LIV and PGA Tour

Top Austin-connected golfers are now taking sides in a contentious fight at the top of the sport.Driving the news: LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabian government, teed off today in London with a prominent golfer who counts Austin as a base on the course.Flush with cash, the new tour is upending the men's professional golf world order, as a direct threat to the PGA Tour.Why it matters: Even for non-golfers, there's a lot to gnaw on. It's about loyalties, money, politics and power.The PGA Tour has threatened to ban golfers who compete in LIV events, and some players have...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Triple-digit temps expected through weekend

Austin is heading into a dangerously sweltering weekend with multiple triple-digit days. Driving the news: Austin-Travis County public safety officials issued a heat advisory this week, urging residents to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and know where to go to cool off. Officials also opened cooling centers, which include libraries and recreation centers.Why it matters: Extremely hot temps can lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion and put children and pets at risk.Stay indoors (or by the pool with an ice-cold beverage), drink plenty of water and monitor yourself and loved ones for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.Of note: Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating; cool, pale and clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps and a rapid, weak pulse.Heat stroke symptoms include dry skin that's hot to the touch, hallucinations and loss of consciousness. If you experience these symptoms or witness someone with them, move them, cool them and call 911.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Economics#Housing Prices
Axios

LGBTQ Pride events launch in Austin suburbs

Pride is coming to the 'burbs. Driving the news: Round Rock, Bastrop and Pflugerville, suburbs of Austin, will celebrate their first Pride festivals this month, beginning with Round Rock this Saturday. Why it matters: The festivals are brilliantly fun statements of diversity in parts of suburban Texas engulfed in culture...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

How Texas' booming population is felt around Austin

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe Lone Star State led the country in population growth last year, and Central Texas drove much of that increase.The big picture: America's top 15 cities by percentage growth last year were clustered in Texas, Arizona and Florida, with a few in Idaho and one in Tennessee.Why it matters: It's the latest sign that people in the U.S. are heading South and West to build new boomtowns, tech hubs and powerhouses.Yes, but: Those population spikes can lead to affordability issues, soaring rents and mortgage rates, environmental challenges and more.Zoom in: Census Bureau data released...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Austin's weekend lineup for June 3-5

It's gonna be sunny and hot. Make sure to wear a hat!. 🙌 Celebrate Austin-area 2022 Conjunto Hall of Fame inductees Las Hermanitas Garza, Ysidro Samilpa and Susan Torres at Sagebrush, 1-5pm today. (h/t Austin Vida) 🪩 Dance to Sir Woman, at the free Rock the Park Concert, sponsored...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Why one Austin woman can't spell her own child's name

We recently admitted that we have trouble spelling words like "occasional" and "sheriff" — we all have our weaknesses — and asked which words you have trouble with. We could have dedicated today's entire newsletter to the answers we got. Recidivism, refrigerator ("I always want to add a 'D'"), avocado, maintenance, accommodate, Morocco, license, Worcestershire sauce, memento, colonel, amount ("I always want it to have two M's"), necessary, camouflage, bureaucracy, accordion, commitment, dessert, Caribbean, occurrence, itinerary, referred, restaurant, broccoli, silhouette, prerogative, embarrassed, McConaughey."Infrastructure," Matthew K. told us. "I always try to spell it like I mispronounce it (without the first...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Axios Austin

Renovations of historic Austin tower begin

A landmark Austin tower, ravaged by fire, is getting fixed up.Driving the news: The city has started renovating downtown's Buford Tower, originally built in 1930 as a training facility for the Austin Fire Department. The six-story drill tower was routinely burned and flooded during training exercises. But after the fire department built a new tower on Pleasant Valley Road in the early 1970s, the original tower fell into disrepair — only to be restored in 1978 and dedicated to James Buford, an AFD captain who drowned in 1972 while trying to rescue a 15-year-old boy who also drowned in Shoal Creek.Details: It's located on West Cesar Chavez Street near Colorado Street — and just north of Lady Bird Lake.The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2016.Of note: The building also houses the Kitchens Memorial Chimes.Fast-forward: Last year Buford Tower caught fire.A man was charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set fire to an adjacent dwelling made of sticks — which spread to the building. Screenshot via @AustinFireInfo/TwitterWhat’s next: City officials hope to have the renovations completed by summer's end — AFD typically holds its 9/11 commemorations at the site.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

New scholarships aim to address Austin area hiring gap

Local officials announced a new plan Tuesday to address Central Texas' rapid growth, which has widened the gap in the number of available jobs and the workers qualified to fill them.State of play: Austin Mayor Steve Adler and leaders from Workforce Solutions Capital Area announced the launch of the "Hire Local" plan, which will initially provide 1,000 free training scholarships to local residents. The scholarships will target recent high school graduates and people looking to upskill for their existing careers. Why it matters: Companies are booking it to Austin and seeking a highly skilled workforce. But if there aren't enough...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Where to get great Austin tacos

Some of Austin's best bites are from Cuantos Tacos at the Arbor Food Park, by the corner of Navasota and 12th.Details: A semi-wooded lot, the Arbor is one of those spaces that's hard to imagine will still be around in a few years.It's spacious and low key, full of picnic tables in a corner of Austin bursting with development pressure. It's also home to a handful of other food trailers, including pizza joint Sammataro and Venezuelan eatery Cachitos512. What to get: We ordered champiñones (mushrooms), cachete (beef cheek), suadero (brisket), and carnitas tacos — all served on golden Nixtamal tortillas — and each juicier than the last. The tacos, Mexico City style, are small — maybe three bites each, but they're rich and full of flavor. You'll think about these bites for hours afterwards.If you want to give your tacos a queso fundido feel, order them quesadilla-style. The secret weapon might be the salsas. The salsa roja carries a deep smokiness that punches up the already amazing tacos.Pro tip: Definitely pick up the charro beans, made with glossy chunks of campechano meat — "not vegetarian or vegan," the Cuantos menu dutifully notes.Details: Open 11am-10pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

How the war in Ukraine killed an Austin vegan ice cream shop

You can add an Austin ice cream shop to the long list of places unexpectedly impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Driving the news: Sweet Ritual, a beloved vegan ice cream maker, announced that it's shutting down.The big picture: Safflower oil, a crucial ingredient in Sweet Ritual's frozen desserts, is produced and processed in Ukraine — and it grew scarce after the conflict began in February, Sweet Ritual owner Amelia Raley told Axios. Between the lines: Raley used safflower oil to mimic the texture of dairy ice cream.The shop shut down for more than a month earlier this year because Raley...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carries IBM technology

A bit of Austin technology is floating around in space.The SpaceX Falcon9 rocket launched last week from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying tech equipment with local ties.The project will allow students to learn about space by interacting directly with satellites through code. State of play: IBM's Austin-based space team partnered with software company EnduroSat to send small satellites on the SpaceX rocket — loaded with open source, AI and cloud technologies — that will remain in space and process data in real time.Why it matters: The move could make space more accessible to school-aged children.Through the...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Texas schools amp up security in wake of Uvalde shooting

Police departments have increased security at Central Texas schools and graduation ceremonies following the Uvalde shooting.The big picture: Jittery from the attack, police and school officials are seeking to reassure parents and students with a bigger police presence.Details: Additional officers will patrol Austin public school campuses.High school-based officers will cover elementary and middle schools promptly after dismissals at their assigned campuses. "You will also see enhanced security at our graduation ceremonies," Austin schools superintendent Stephanie Elizalde told parents via email on Wednesday.What they're saying: "It's important for you to know what we do every day to provide a safe environment...
UVALDE, TX
Axios Austin

CBD vending machines expand in Austin

You can now get CBD products at your corner vending machine — including some items that are in dispute in Texas courts. Driving the news: Sunday saw Austin-based CBD vending company Greenbox install a new CBD kiosk on the edge of an auto repair lot on a heavily trafficked stretch of South Congress.Greenbox has already set up machines on East Cesar Chavez and at Halcyon bar and cafe on Fourth and Lavaca. What they're saying: "It's like Redbox, but cooler," owner John Elmore tells Axios. Flashback: At the start of the pandemic, Elmore, who owns a brick-and-mortar store, launched a...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Where to vote in Austin on primary runoff election day

It's primary runoff election day. Who's on the ballot: On the Democratic side, voters in Central Texas can weigh in on nominees for lieutenant governor, land commissioner and attorney general, among other state, county and federal offices.On the Republican side, key races include those for attorney general, land commissioner and railroad commissioner.Catch up quick: Read our one-minute breakdown of key Central Texas races — especially the contest between embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Land Commissioner George P. Bush to be the GOP nominee for attorney general.State of play: Only 3.81% of Travis County voters voted by mail or went to the polls during early voting, which ran May 16 through 20, according to the Travis County clerk's office.Find your nearest polling location: Travis County voters can vote at any polling site. Use the county clerk's online tool to find polling sites and see wait times.Bring your ID: Texas voters must bring a valid ID. If you do not, you may cast a provisional ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, a passport and a state-issued personal identification card.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
70
Followers
144
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy