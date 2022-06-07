Stretch your Dollar: Navigating travel loans

(WTNH) – Travel loans are an easy way to finance a vacation. They can be easy to get, and usually don’t require any collateral.

But, just like with everything else, you need to read the fine print.

“There could be origination fees, there could be pre-payment penalties, and ultimately, you are creating additional debt for yourself,” said charted financial consultant John Caserta.

It’s important that you make sure you can make those payments and not hurt your credit score.

Caserta shared some additional tips on what to look for when choosing a travel loan.

“You want to take a look at the interest rate, that’s going to determine how much that loan is going to cost. You also want to take a look if there are any origination fees, which means you have to pay a fee to get the loan,” he said. “And ultimately, you want to take a look at the reviews of the lender to make sure you’re dealing with a finically sound company that’s reputable.”

If you aren’t interested in taking a loan, other options include credit cards. Cards can potentially generate a lower interest rate, depending on the type of card.

Also depending on the card type, there might be potential introductory rates that are at zero percent.

But with that, it’s important to keep in mind that you do have to pay it off on time. If you don’t, the interest is usually charged in the original amount.

Credit card points are another good option if you have them, and of course budgeting in advance is a great way to plan and pay for a vacation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.