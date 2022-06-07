ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Walker, Barbara Jane

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Jane Walker passed away, surrounded by loved ones, May 10, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born June 21, 1946 in Minnesota. Barb moved to Klamath Falls in 1960 when her father, the late Henry J. Hasskamp,...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Reddell, Clarence "Bill"

Clarence "Bill" Reddell Clarence "Bill" Reddell of Klamath Falls, Oregon passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 82. Bill was born and raised in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. He married Jerrie Michelson on January 5, 1963. Bill and Jerrie first lived on the beautiful family ranch in Camp Verde, Arizona. When the ranch sold, they knew they loved the ranching lifestyle, and wanted to raise their children in the country. The family moved to a ranch in Bonanza, Oregon in 1974, where the family resided for the next 34 years. They later moved to Klamath Falls to pursue real estate careers. Bill was always recognized for his height and cowboy hat. He had a gentle and kind sense of humor that could be seen by the twinkle in his eye. Children and animals gravitated to him and his peaceful, calming nature. Bill loved what he did for a living and would say how lucky he was to get to work at his hobby. Above everything else, family is what mattered most to him. Bill's last hours were spent like he spent his whole life; with his wife, children and grown grandchildren all nearby. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jerrie; five children: Kelley Fritz and husband Scot; Doug Reddell and wife Jill; Mike Reddell and wife Kristy; Wade Reddell; Katie Lamb and husband Mark; eight beloved grandchildren, and his sister, Faye Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents; Vera and Bill "CB" Reddell, and brothers, Leroy "Corky" and John Reddell. The family wishes to thank Sky Lakes Medical Center staff that took care of him through everything. He and his family were treated with the utmost care and consideration. Thanks also to RaNae and her staff at ReNae's Elderly Care, where he was made to feel comfortable and at home. An open house in remembrance of Bill will be held on July 30, 2022, at HY Mountain Ranch, 1788 Old Fort Road from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. Donations can be made in memory of Bill Reddell to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Avenue, Suite B, Beaverton, Oregon 97008, or to a charity of your choice.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

June 10 Klamath County faith briefs

Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group. 10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave. Chiloquin Christian Center. Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Gov. Kate Brown makes visit to Klamath Basin

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Klamath County this week, meeting with leaders and citizens from the Klamath Tribes, Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base and the Klamath Water Users Association. Brown’s visit addressed many of the ongoing water issues facing the citizens of the county, including the drought that has...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Whitlock, David Ralph

David (Butch) Ralph Whitlock 70 passed away peacefully at his home May 3,2022 after a lengthy illness. David was born Nov. 25, 1951 to Jacob and Bertha (O'Neil) Whitlock in Ithaca, New York. David loved fishing, camping, and just being in the woods. His hobby was working on cars. He spent a lot of time helping his best friend Jim Ford work on Jim's race cars. He loved going to the drags and watching Jim. David worked on farms at various jobs most of his life. His last job was doing the maintenance work for the park he lived in. David was never idle and worked until his health no longer permitted him to. David is survived by daughters Tammy Lewis and Shauna Whitlock, sons David Whitlock, Jeremy Tuttle, and Joseph Heatley, 18 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, brother Tim Whitlock, caregivers Fay Weaver and Lance Sherrill. David is also survived by his special companion Piper. David was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Bertha Vinson, Jay and Mary, sister Enola, and brother Wes Whitlock. Services will be held Saturday June 11, 2022 in the I.O.O.F. hall 2209 Gary St. at 2:00P.M. in Klamath Falls, Or. Potluck to follow, bring your own beverages. Alcohol is not permitted in the hall.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath Falls, OR
Obituaries
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
Herald and News

Four members of Gardner family to graduate from Klamath Community College

A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany, who is also earning her KCC degree. Two weeks later, Tricia’s sons, Mateo and Adrian, will collect their GED certificates in a separate Klamath Center for Education and Training (KCET) graduation ceremony.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Henley's Eli Hayes, Mazama's Kennedy Lease receive Keck scholarships

Two multi-sport standouts whose senior seasons went well into the spring postseason have been named winners of the 2022 Mike Keck Memorial Scholarships, each of which is worth $1,000. Henley High state champion long- and triple-jump winner Eli Hayes capped his career with both state titles, a podium finish in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Climbers advised away from Mount Shasta

The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office has advised climbers to avoid Mt. Shasta due to a high number of injury incidents that occurred there Monday and Tuesday. The first such incident happened when three climbers who were tethered together slipped 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet, resulting in the death of climbing guide Jillian Webster of Redmond, Oregon. The boyfriend and girlfriend couple with her each suffered injuries and are currently recovering in the hospital.
REDMOND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry J#Great Northern Railroad#Klamath Union#Pacific Northwest Bell#At T#Christ Lutheran Church
Herald and News

Country trio to perform Friday at Mia & Pia's

Producing a live album has been a lifelong goal of Rachel Wilson, who, along with her husband, Matt, forms the Silver Lake-based acoustic duo Wampus Cat. This Friday, June 10, is a step closer to that dream as Thunder Productions will be recording Wampus Cat at its 8 p.m. show at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Free boat inspections at Moore Park

The Klamath County Marine Patrol will be conducting free boat inspections from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Moore Park's Marina 2. Inspections will continue every Wednesday during the summer months. Once a boat has passed inspection and has all of the required equipment, the boat owner is issued an...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County aims at wild dogs killing livestock

Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

One climber dead, four injured on Mt. Shasta

One climber died and four more were injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Monday in three separate incidents, while a fourth injury-incident occurred Tuesday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, climbing guide Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, died after sliding 1,000 to 2,500 vertical feet through snow and ice while tethered to two other climbers.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Herald and News

Klamath Community College to hold in-person graduation Friday

For the first time since 2019, Klamath Community College will welcome its graduating class, and their families, for commencement ceremonies on campus. The KCC Class of 2022 commencement begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the past two years commencement was adapted into a...
Herald and News

Friday night is last chance for 'Barefoot in the Park'

The final weekend of Neil Simon’s ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at the Linkville Playhouse has arrived. After three weekends of performances, this Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 will be your last opportunities to catch the show before the 2021-22 season at the playhouse comes to a close. Tickets can be purchased for $12 to $14 in advance at Poppy, 522 Main St., or up to half an hour before curtain at the Playhouse directly.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

OIT notebook: Pitcher Sarah Abramson named first-team All-American

Sarah Abramson capped an amazing season, earning her second straight first-team All-America honors by both the NAIA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association — headlining a slew of awards for Oregon Tech softball players. Seven Lady Owls were honored as NFCA All-Region IV selections, with three players — Kennedy...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy