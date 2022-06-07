ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How the war in Ukraine killed an Austin vegan ice cream shop

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 5 days ago

You can add an Austin ice cream shop to the long list of places unexpectedly impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: Sweet Ritual, a beloved vegan ice cream maker, announced that it's shutting down.

The big picture: Safflower oil, a crucial ingredient in Sweet Ritual's frozen desserts, is produced and processed in Ukraine — and it grew scarce after the conflict began in February, Sweet Ritual owner Amelia Raley told Axios.

Between the lines: Raley used safflower oil to mimic the texture of dairy ice cream.

  • The shop shut down for more than a month earlier this year because Raley couldn't acquire the ingredient.

What they're saying: "My supplier doesn't know when [the safflower's] coming back, because no one knows what's going on," Raley said.

Zoom out: Russia has plundered grain and other goods from Ukraine, leading to spiking food prices globally.

By the numbers: The safflower shortage was only the latest crisis for Sweet Ritual, which had already been hobbled by the pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain issues.

  • Inflation drove up ingredient prices by at least 30% compared to pre-pandemic times.
  • The cost of coconut milk soared by 97% .

To stay in business, price hikes for items like milkshakes — which were going for about $7 — felt inevitable.

  • "I had to ask myself, 'Can I charge $15 for a milkshake? Will my customers pay for it?' That's what I'd need to keep the caliber of employees I have."

Her plan had been to push through the summer season, but the ceaseless setbacks — topped by personal health issues — led her to get out.

  • "My boyfriend says it's like someone poked me in the eye, punched me in the gut and then shoved me down the stairs — and is now drawing a mustache on [me] at the bottom."

What's next: A summer vacation. She hasn't had one in 10 years.

  • Raley, who has served as a frozen dessert consultant, is weighing several job offers — and deciding whether to remain in town.
  • "Austin's been really good to me, and it's an incredible place to grow as an entrepreneur."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

How Austin medical supplies end up in Ukraine

Tonya Levchuk's mother is a master packer — which comes in handy when you're trying to win a war. The big picture: The Liberty Ukraine Foundation, based out of Levchuk's East Austin home, sends medical supplies, combat boots, military garb and other material to Ukraine to supply troops in the grinding war.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Axios

Austin Starbucks workers join national labor push

Baristas at a Starbucks by the UT campus will tally votes Friday on whether to unionize. The big picture: The strong economy, combined with a pro-union White House and lingering pandemic concerns, are fueling a new labor movement across the U.S. Workers at the Starbucks on West 24th Street are...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Ukraine#Food Prices#Food Drink#Sweet Ritual
Axios Austin

How to forage (illicitly) for food in Texas

🦹‍♂️ Asher here, your neighborly lawbreaker.Let me explain: I've been spending a lot of time lately foraging — seizing fruit from bushes and trees.Why it matters: A lot of food is just waiting to be harvested in Austin. Much of it is really good — and a lot goes to waste.Among my South Austin neighborhood favorites: mulberries and blackberries. Soon I'll be plucking loquats and figs. Later, pomegranates. And, of course, in the fall I love to crack pecans with the bottom of my shoe and pull out the nut meat. Also, when lamb is on the menu, I snip...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Texas diners eating at restaurants more readily than rest of U.S.

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsEven as the pandemic persists (yes, we're still in a pandemic), Austinites are headed to restaurants in numbers that exceed those of the before times, per data from OpenTable.The big picture: The rest of the U.S. is still sorta hunkered down, but Austinites are out and about. That mirrors what we're seeing with the return to work, as Austin logs higher office occupancy than most of the country.What they're saying: Texas' population growth and the resiliency of its economy is fueling the restaurant recovery, Kelsey Erickson Streufert, a spokesperson for the Texas Restaurant Association, told...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
70
Followers
144
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy