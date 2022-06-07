ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New law will increase prison sentences in Tennessee

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 5 days ago

A new law taking effect July 1 will dramatically extend sentences for some crimes.

  • Legislative leaders pitch it as a tough-on-crime measure, but defense attorneys, reform advocates and even Gov. Bill Lee worry it will strain the justice system and lead to bloated prison budgets.

Why it matters: The law , dubbed "truth in sentencing" by its supporters, will require many offenders to serve 100% of their prison sentences for some violent crimes, including attempted murder, carjacking and especially aggravated burglary.

  • A cluster of other crimes included in the law requires 85% prison time.
  • That differs from the current system, in which those offenders can get credits and pursue parole after serving a shorter portion of their sentences in prison.
  • The measure is expected to lead to larger prison rosters over time, which could increase incarceration costs by tens of millions of dollars.

Driving the news: Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) tells Axios he is open to pursuing extended prison sentences for more charges in the future.

  • He also wants to reconsider time off for good behavior for a broader swath of charges.

The intrigue: Lee, who has made criminal justice reform a signature issue, stopped short of vetoing the legislation, allowing it to become law without his signature. He told Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) that he thought it would backfire.

  • "Widespread evidence suggests that this policy will result in more victims, higher recidivism, increased crime, and prison overcrowding, all with an increased cost to taxpayers," Lee wrote in a letter to the lawmakers.

State of play: Defense attorney David Raybin, who helped write past Tennessee sentencing laws, was a leading opponent of the measure. He tells Axios a similar law he worked on decades ago was reversed because it led to overcrowded prisons and violent riots.

  • "We've done this before with disastrous consequences," Raybin says. "For the life of me, I can't understand why we keep repeating this same thing."
  • Raybin says the law would effectively triple some sentences. He predicts more cases going to trial as defendants fight harsher penalties.

Yes, but: Sexton brushes aside criticism and says lawmakers will address needs for more trials or prison beds as they arise.

  • "If they say it's too tough … on criminals, I'll take that as a win."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Nashville

Lee announces executive order on school safety

Gov. Lee announced an executive order Monday to ratchet up school security and evaluate law enforcement training.Why it matters: Arriving on the heels of the Uvalde school massacre, Lee's executive actions stopped short of addressing gun control measures.Driving the news: Lee directed state agencies to provide additional guidance for school districts to implement existing school safety laws. The order also includes:Calls for an increase in periodic audits of school security assessments and safety plansProviding districts with information about financial resources to help pay for school safety programsA directive for the Department of Commerce and Insurance to evaluate law enforcement...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Robby Starbuck's District 5 ballot battle

Nearly six months after Republican legislators drew new congressional district boundaries for the Nashville area, it remains unsettled which GOP candidates will be on the U.S. House District 5 ballot.Driving the news: Activist and first-time candidate Robby Starbuck sued the Tennessee Republican Party after its executive committee kicked him and two other candidates off the ballot.The candidates were removed because they didn't meet the party's requirements of voting in three of the last four Republican primaries. Starbuck moved to Williamson County from California in 2019.Starbuck lost a federal lawsuit but won in local court last week when Chancellor Russell Perkins...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Mayor Cooper bashes vouchers as legal fight continues

Nashville Mayor John Cooper led a group of city officials Wednesday in bashing the Tennessee Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for private school vouchers.Cooper's press conference came one day after the city filed a motion asking the Supreme Court to reconsider the case.Why it matters: Cooper says vouchers could have a devastating effect on Metro Nashville Public Schools, arguing the Supreme Court's ruling was flawed because it concluded MNPS is not a part of the Metro government. What he's saying: "If we're diverting students from public to private schools, then which public schools would we be forced to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Tennessee Republicans tell Axios what they'd do about mass shootings

Tennessee's top Republican politicians are emphasizing investments in mental health treatment and beefing up school security as the best tools to prevent more mass shootings.Driving the news: In the wake of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Axios asked top elected officials in state and federal government what policies they support to address mass shootings.No Republican leader from Tennessee supported firearm restrictions.Why it matters: The answers from Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty show the potential conservative policy push that could follow the Uvalde tragedy.Leadership responses...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Axios Nashville

Tennessee births jumped 3.8% in 2021

Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTennessee births jumped 3.8% in 2021, according to new CDC data.That amounts to 81,675 babies born here last year.Why it matters: The Volunteer State helped drive a broader national trend — births across the country increased for the first time in eight years.A total of more than 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, a 1% increase from 2020 levels, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.Flashback: U.S. births had been declining by an average of 2% every year since 2014, per the CDC data. Births plunged 4% from 2019 to 2020, the early phases of the pandemic.Of note: The percentage of national premature births, 10.48%, hit its highest reported level since representative national data became available.In Tennessee, 11.29% of babies were born before 37 weeks in 2021, up from 10.93% in 2020.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Tennessee leaders respond to the Uvalde massacre

Tennessee leaders were quick to condemn the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas, but their responses laid bare the deep ideological schism on the matter of guns.Why it matters: Some lawmakers seem willing to consider policy changes in the wake of the school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.But gun control measures remain unlikely in a state that regularly expands access to firearms.Driving the news: State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) held a fiery press conference Wednesday, imploring Gov. Bill Lee and lawmakers to act.Clemmons said the starting point should be a special legislative session to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Lee's approval rating holds steady in Vanderbilt poll

Gov. Bill Lee's approval rating in the latest Vanderbilt University poll is 56%, up one point from last December, as he turns toward his 2022 reelection bid.Meanwhile, President Biden's approval rating in Tennessee fell to 31%. Why it matters: Vanderbilt's statewide poll offers insight into Tennessee voters' views on leadership, abortion and criminal justice.State of play: The poll was conducted April 26-May 14. In the midst of polling, news broke that the U.S. Supreme Court seemed poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would quickly ban almost all abortions in Tennessee.The poll found 36% of respondents think abortion should be...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Census undercounted TN's population

Tennessee's population was significantly undercounted in the 2020 census. The undercount was by 4.8%, according to a report released earlier this month by the U.S. Census Bureau based on post-census surveys. Tennessee is one of 14 states that were miscounted. Why it matters: The update paints a clearer picture of...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcnally
Person
Cameron Sexton
Axios Nashville

Tennessee needs baby formula

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe baby formula shortage has been more pronounced in Tennessee than in the rest of the nation.Why it matters: The percentage of formula out of stock reached 54.7% in Tennessee, according to Datasembly, a retail software company. By comparison, the nationwide percentage was 43.1%.State of play: About three in four babies are fed formula by 6 months old as a complete or partial substitute for human milk, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Tennessee college enrollment sinks

Fewer Tennessee high schoolers are going to college after graduation, according to data released Monday. Why it matters: Tennessee officials at every level of government have spent years trying to encourage more residents to pursue higher education. Enrollment rates dropping substantially during the pandemic is the latest sign of lagging interest.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program gets TN Supreme Court win

The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program was in line with the state constitution.The 3-2 decision overturns rulings from lower courts that blocked the program.Why it matters: Lee's program would create education savings accounts, commonly called vouchers, that would allow eligible students to use public funding to attend private school.Flashback: A bill authorizing vouchers in Tennessee's biggest cities narrowly passed the General Assembly in 2019, but the measure was mired in court challenges and controversy.The high court's ruling is a significant victory as Lee nears the end of his first term.Between the lines: The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Judge strikes bathroom law

A federal judge struck down a Tennessee law Tuesday that would have required businesses to post a public notice for allowing transgender people to use restrooms aligned with their gender identity.Why it matters: Tennessee has emerged as a leader in anti-trans legislation. LGBT+ advocates say the legislation, which passed into law last year, is offensive and transphobic.Driving the news: Nashville restaurateur Bob Bernstein, who owns Fido and Bongo Java, is a plaintiff in the suit filed by the ACLU, which argued the law violated the First Amendment. Bernstein's businesses allow individuals to decide which bathroom is most appropriate for them.U.S....
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison Overcrowding#Defense Attorneys#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Law#House
Axios Nashville

Tennessee public colleges freeze tuition

No public colleges or universities in Tennessee will increase in-state tuition for undergraduates next year.The statewide tuition freeze was formalized Thursday by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC).Why it matters: Inflation is pinching wallets across the nation, and college enrollment is sagging. Officials hope keeping tuition rates stable here will make higher education more affordable for Tennessee families.What they're saying: "Students are already facing higher prices for housing, groceries, and gas," THEC chair Evan Cope said in a statement."Thanks to a generous investment from the state and today's action from the commission, we're able to tell these students that they won't be paying higher prices for tuition."Between the lines: THEC leaders said an influx of $90 million for the higher education funding formula in the new budget helped make the tuition freeze possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
48
Followers
138
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy