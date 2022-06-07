New law will increase prison sentences in Tennessee

A new law taking effect July 1 will dramatically extend sentences for some crimes.

Legislative leaders pitch it as a tough-on-crime measure, but defense attorneys, reform advocates and even Gov. Bill Lee worry it will strain the justice system and lead to bloated prison budgets.

Why it matters: The law , dubbed "truth in sentencing" by its supporters, will require many offenders to serve 100% of their prison sentences for some violent crimes, including attempted murder, carjacking and especially aggravated burglary.

A cluster of other crimes included in the law requires 85% prison time.

That differs from the current system, in which those offenders can get credits and pursue parole after serving a shorter portion of their sentences in prison.

The measure is expected to lead to larger prison rosters over time, which could increase incarceration costs by tens of millions of dollars.

Driving the news: Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) tells Axios he is open to pursuing extended prison sentences for more charges in the future.

He also wants to reconsider time off for good behavior for a broader swath of charges.

The intrigue: Lee, who has made criminal justice reform a signature issue, stopped short of vetoing the legislation, allowing it to become law without his signature. He told Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) that he thought it would backfire.

"Widespread evidence suggests that this policy will result in more victims, higher recidivism, increased crime, and prison overcrowding, all with an increased cost to taxpayers," Lee wrote in a letter to the lawmakers.

State of play: Defense attorney David Raybin, who helped write past Tennessee sentencing laws, was a leading opponent of the measure. He tells Axios a similar law he worked on decades ago was reversed because it led to overcrowded prisons and violent riots.

"We've done this before with disastrous consequences," Raybin says. "For the life of me, I can't understand why we keep repeating this same thing."

Raybin says the law would effectively triple some sentences. He predicts more cases going to trial as defendants fight harsher penalties.

Yes, but: Sexton brushes aside criticism and says lawmakers will address needs for more trials or prison beds as they arise.