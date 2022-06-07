ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

A 1-minute guide to the Iowa primary elections

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KT8dF_0g2vfDRV00

Primary day is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.

🗳️ Where to vote : You can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website .

  • ✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't yet returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Either drop it off at your county's Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.

What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here .

When to vote: Polling places are open between 7am and 8pm. Use the polling place finder to check when your site will be open.

What you'll vote on: Top Democratic or Republican choices for Senate, Polk County attorney, treasurer and the Legislature

📋 Are you not registered? Or, have you recently moved? You can complete the paperwork on Election Day. Be sure to bring the required proof of residence with you to the polls.

How to track: Precinct-by-precinct results will trickle in on the county auditors' websites after polls close on election night.

Comments / 0

Related
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, IA
Elections
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
County
Polk County, IA
Western Iowa Today

DNR working to enhance walleye fishing in Iowa

(Area) During this time of year, two inch walleye are being stocked into interior rivers and other select bodies of water by the Iowa DNR. Lake Anita is a spot chosen for a Department of Natural Resources research project. “One of their study lakes involves Lake Anita. We’ve been doing two in walleye stocking in there for about the last three years. A couple thousand two inch walleyes were stocked into Lake Anita last week. We are looking for a product of walleye that we can stock into multiple lakes.”
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Gun control shaping race between Sen. Chuck Grassley and Michael Franken

Buyers of assault weapons should be required to take hands-on training like people who purchase surplus firearms from the U.S. military, Michael Franken, Democratic candidate for Iowa's U.S. Senate seat told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: The retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral won Tuesday's Democratic primary and will challenge Sen....
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election State#Election Day#Election Office#Democratic#Republican
bleedingheartland.com

Todd Halbur scores big upset in Iowa GOP state auditor primary

The establishment candidate should have focused more on the Iowa Republican primary for state auditor. Unofficial returns from the June 7 election show Mary Ann Hanusa received 79,875 votes (48.8 percent) to 83,843 votes (51.2 percent) for Todd Halbur. The result shocked me, since Hanusa had the public backing of the governor, most of Iowa's Congressional delegation, and many state legislators, whereas Halbur was virtually unknown when he filed nominating papers in March.
IOWA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2022 Iowa Primary Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
iheart.com

Six Iowa State Park Beaches Post E-Coli Advisories

(Undated) -- Six state park beaches have put up E Coli-advisories. Two have advisories for Microcystin, and one beach has both issues. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin County, IA)*. Denison Beach (Black Hawk Lake, Lake View, Sac County, IA)*. Lake Darling Beach (Brighton, Washington County, IA)*. Lake Macbride (Solon,...
wxpr.org

Trump backing of Michels threatens to upend Wisconsin race

Donald Trump’s endorsement of construction company co-owner Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s hotly contested governor’s race threatens to further divide Republicans and upend the race less than two months before the primary. Trump’s backing Thursday of Michels, a late entry into the race, comes after former Lt. Gov....
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios Des Moines

Drake University clinic aims to help wrongfully-convicted inmates

A legal division at Drake University is taking steps to help some of the most underrepresented clients in the state — wrongfully convicted people.Driving the news: Drake's Wrongful Convictions Clinic is in the process of joining the Innocence Network — a prominent non-profit organization that helps exonerate people using DNA evidence. They'll be able to get more resources to investigate cases and file additional appeals.Why it matters: Iowa has only had 16 exonerations since 1989 — a number Erica Nichols Cook, director of the clinic, believes should be higher, especially with the availability of DNA evidence technology.She teaches Drake law...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Prison Sentence For Iowa Woman Who Tried To Sabotage Pipeline Upheld

(Des Moines, IA) — The US Court of Appeals has upheld the eight-year prison sentence for a woman who admitted to vandalizing the Dakota Access Pipeline. Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility — but said the district court erred by classifying her actions as terrorism. The Appeals Court ruling says the district court would have imposed the same sentence without the terrorism enhancement.
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
903
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy