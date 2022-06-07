ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans Coach Willie Green Joined NBATV, Analyzed Game 2 Film

By Terry Kimble
Coach Willie Green analyzed film from Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The New Orleans Pelicans media spotlight continues during the NBA postseason. Next up was Coach Willie Green joined the NBATV cast to break down the game film of NBA Finals Game 2 . The show was on Monday night, and reruns followed.

The Golden State Warriors won 107-88 victory Sunday night and evened the series 1-1.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chris Miles and former Raptors coach Sam Mitchell host The NBATV Film Room show, where NBA guests join them to analyze game film.  Former NBA Champion Jason Terry join the crew for Game 1's analysis.

This postseason, the Pelicans have been no stranger to the media as players like Jose Alvarado and CJ McCollum have been front and center on the national media stage. Alvarado has appeared on shows such as TNT'S Emmy award-winning Inside the NBA to Stadium's NBA show hosted by NBA insider Shams Charania.

McCollum, the President of the Players Association, recently inked a deal with ESPN as a multi-platform NBA analyst . He's already made the ESPN rounds appearing on shows such as Get Up, First Take , and on an alternate telecast for the NBA Finals during Game 1.

With the unexpected success the Pelicans had this season and with marketable players like Zion, Jose, and more, expect to see Pelicans players and coaches on the national scene more often in the coming weeks and months. This team's momentum is finding its way nationally and becoming mainstream.

