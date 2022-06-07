ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint middle school and YMCA coming to Pinellas County

By Beth Rousseau
 5 days ago

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County school district officials and the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg will break ground on a new project Tuesday.

The district and the organization are joining forces to build a magnet middle school that will serve 600 students and the community as a YMCA center.

The shared campus will sit on the former site of Riviera Middle School, 62nd Avenue Northeast in St. Petersburg. It’s the first of its kind for the Tampa Bay area.

Only 1 Florida beach makes list of best in the U.S.

PCS sent the following quick facts about the $50 million project:

  • 111,757 square foot two-story building shared by the middle school and YMCA sits on 19 acres
  • School includes 15 classrooms, an art room, family science lab, TV lab, music room and 4 Exceptional Student Education (ESE) rooms
  • YMCA will feature a fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, three group exercise studios, a cycling studio, wellness terrace and a Kid Zone childcare center for Y members. Plus, a lap pool, splash pad and playground
  • Both facilities will share the media center, dining hall, gymnasium, family science lab, pool, sports field and garden
  • Students will attend school during the day and have access to the Y for Before-and-Afterschool Care

The project is expected to be complete for the 2024-2025 school year.

