GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The public pools at three Guilford County parks are now open after a delayed start to the season due to a national lifeguard shortage. "We were able to find some more folks, newer folks, and some returnees," said Todd Moore, the park supervisor at Bur-Mil Park. "It's kind of a weird time where you get caught in exams with high schoolers, maybe graduations or finals for college students and so it gets a little dicey at the beginning."

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO