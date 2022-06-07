ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday night

By Monica Ryan
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Monday night in north St. Louis.

The victim was shot just before 12 a.m. on Penrose Street near Pleasant Street. It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

