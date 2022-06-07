Man shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday night
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Monday night in north St. Louis.
The victim was shot just before 12 a.m. on Penrose Street near Pleasant Street. It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
