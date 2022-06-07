Bill to increase hazing penalty fails, frustrating Adam Oakes’ family
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The family of Adam Oakes is frustrated after their pursuit of justice falls flat in the General Assembly. Oakes, a VCU freshman, died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity party last year.
Eleven members of the Delta Chi fraternity were charged with unlawful hazing in connection with his death. So far, none have received jail time.
To learn more about why lawmakers couldn't reach a compromise, read more here:THE LATEST UPDATE: Bill increasing hazing penalty fails after death of VCU student Adam Oakes
