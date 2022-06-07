ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Bill to increase hazing penalty fails, frustrating Adam Oakes’ family

By Sabrina Shutters
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The family of Adam Oakes is frustrated after their pursuit of justice falls flat in the General Assembly. Oakes, a VCU freshman, died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity party last year.

Eleven members of the Delta Chi fraternity were charged with unlawful hazing in connection with his death. So far, none have received jail time.

Bill increasing hazing penalty fails after death of VCU student Adam Oakes

