Starward Industries and 11 Bit Studios have shown off more of their upcoming title during the PC Gaming Show, titled The Invincible. The Invincible is based on the 1964 Stanisław Lem novel of the same name, and received a substantial amount of in-game beta footage during the showcase, following its teaser trailer last year. Described as a sci-fi thriller, the Steam page reads; “Discover planet Regis III as scientist Yasna, use atompunk tools looking for a missing crew and face unforeseen threats. Make choices in a philosophical story that’s driven by science.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO