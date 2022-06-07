Update: Missing 13-year-old Georgia girl found safe
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 10:10 a.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help finding...www.wjcl.com
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 10:10 a.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help finding...www.wjcl.com
Hope they find her 🙏🏼 but shame on her parents, No young lady should be sporting that cleavage under the age of 18!
Comments / 7