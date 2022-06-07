Update: Missing 13-year-old Georgia girl found safe

ATLANTA - Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for questioning related to a deadly Jan. 15 shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said 37-year-old Terry Lynn Roach is a person of interest in a Jan. 15 shooing on the 100 block of Pine Street in Atlanta, near a motel and multiple lounges. Police said there are no active murder warrants for Roach's arrest, but said he's wanted for questioning.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO