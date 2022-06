EAST HARTFORD — The boys cutting across the field after leaving school on Friday had a question about the new configuration at Elizabeth Shea Park. No. The rectangular strip of light brown clay surrounded by two giant concentric circles spray-painted in white paint at the Mercer Avenue park in East Hartford doesn’t look like much right now, but on Sunday, it will be abuzz with residents celebrating the opening of the town’s first cricket field.

