'Don't Stop Believin' in rock 'n roll

The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is rockin’ big time these days.

Playing through June 25 on the main stage is “Rock of Ages,” a story told in classic '80s rock with songs by the likes of Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, Poison, Night Ranger, Styx, Foreigner, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake and many more.

Arrangement and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, incredible choreography by Kerry Lambert, direction by Dean Sobon, sets by Evan Adamson, costumes by John P. White, lighting by Russell Thompson, plus lots of silver stardust, make for an entertaining even.

While the costumes are colorful, they do tend to be a bit skimpy as befitting the ’80s setting and there is some behavior often considered outlandish by some parents of that era.

The story involves Sherrie (Ellie Roddy), a young girl who leaves home to seek fame and fortune in Hollywood. She ends up as a waitress in a bar that is being condemned by Hertz (Robert Tully), a real estate developer from Germany who is accompanied everywhere by his son Franz (Nik Olson).

Olson would steal the show if it weren’t for Matt Michael as Lonny (narrator), Victor Legarretta as Dennis Dupree and Dale Obermark as Drew Boley, the busboy at the bar and leading man and love interest of Sherrie.

He is as good looking as he is talented. Obermark recently portrayed Tully in the Broadway Palm’s production of “Margaritaville,” another musical that sent everyone home with songs in their hearts.

Caitie Moss portrays Regina, an explosive personality who is willing to do “anything” to save the Bourbon Room bar owned by Dupree, not to mention the Sunset Strip where it is located.

She is a city planner who believes in the present plan and does not want to see it all demolished for some housing development.

“Don’t let the sun go down on Depree’s,” said one of the flyers that flew off the stage during the performance. “Although I searched the strip, no other place I wanna be. We’re losing everything if we let the sun go down on Dupree’s!”

For anyone into those mid-80’s music makers, this is a must-see. The characters are as big as those 80’s music makers, and there are plenty of stories within the main story.

Some occasional interaction with the audience is a bonus.

Ensemble players include Holly Atwood, Joshua James Crawford, Sophia Dewald, Nicole Esposito, J’Quay Gibbs, Frank Hughes, Adriana Michelle Scheer and Asher Van Meter. Dewald also is the dance captain.

The orchestra is on stage and comprises conductor Loren Strickland; guitar one Anthony Pieruccini; guitar two Al Becker, Jay Heavlin; bass, Jeremy Bouch and drums Gary Leone/Bobby Ryonani.

The set is as convertible as the cast and includes a Volkswagen which is “better” than real in the hands of its “driver.”

Schticks like that are peppered throughout “Rock of Ages,” along with outrageous antics, costumes and glittery silver confetti sprinkled at appropriate times.

"Rock of Ages" contains adult content with coarse language, sexual references and alcohol/drug use.