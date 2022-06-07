ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All My Friends Hate Me: the excruciating comedy horror that would give Hugh Grant nightmares

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIFaS_0g2vckTz00

I had a horrible time, thank you so much.” These might not be the words a film’s creators dream of hearing from their fans – but it’s what Tom Stourton and Tom Palmer have been told about their exquisitely squirmy new movie, All My Friends Hate Me . And it feels like the only appropriate reaction. I’ve never enjoyed a film so much and yet felt so relieved when it was over. “It’s a hard thing to respond to,” says Stourton, laughing. “What do you say? ‘We’re really glad you enjoyed being made to feel awful?’” Palmer, who co-wrote the script with Stourton, is equally unapologetic. “We’ve got quite a high threshold for someone else’s suffering, so we find a lot of things funny that other people might find sad, I don’t know why...”

The man at the centre of the agony is Pete (Stourton), who’s off to spend his birthday weekend at his uni friend’s stately pile in the country. As his car crunches into the gravel drive, Darude’s “Sandstorm” blasting out of the sound system, Pete holds up a bottle of champagne and shouts: “It’s party time!” But unbeknown to him, his chums are all at the pub, and about to bring home a stranger and agent of chaos, Harry (Dustin Demri-Burns). Pete hasn’t partied with this group in years – he’s been away volunteering in a refugee camp, as he keeps reminding everyone – and he soon starts to feel anxious and at odds with his old pals. It doesn’t help that Harry’s stealing all the attention and seems to be turning everyone against him. As the weekend goes on and the bigoted banter intensifies, Pete’s paranoia reaches such a fever pitch that he begins to lose his grip on reality – is there a hostile atmosphere or is it all in his head? He reaches desperately for the herbal Kalms.

The film, which hops between hilarity, menace and despair, is a sort of social torture porn that skewers posh millennial angst. “There’s definitely a masochistic joy in everyone’s fears being played out for real,” says Palmer. “What if all those inner thoughts you have were actually true?” Those close to us are supposed to reassure us when we worry aloud that we’re not on form, but in All My Friends Hate Me , Pete’s friend Fig (Georgina Campbell), tells him: “Just so you know, you’re not doing too well. This weekend so far – you’ve been a bit crap, haven’t you?” It was one of the first scenes Stourton and Palmer wrote. “It would feel like a horror film if you were in a world where those pleasantries that make life easier weren’t involved, and you just had someone who spoke unbelievably honestly,” says Stourton.

Right at the start of the film, when Pete is on his way to the manor, he stops to have a wee on the side of a road and ends up getting chased by a man sleeping in his car. It’s a ludicrous sight and very funny, but it also brings to mind the scene in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, where Daniel Kaluuya’s Chris hits a deer while driving to stay with his in-laws. It creates a feeling of unease that doesn’t dissipate for the rest of the film. “We wanted to give the audience this clue that it wasn’t going to be a good time for Pete,” says Stourton. “It’s almost like an omen for the rest of the weekend.”

Stourton and Palmer have made a career out of taking the piss out of their own privilege. The duo, who make sketch comedy under the name Totally Tom, became a viral sensation in 2010 with High Renaissance Man , a spoof about a braying toff who studies history of art at Bristol (the same subject that Stourton did, at the same university). The Toms had met at Eton, the school that’s produced a string of Tory prime ministers, which they attended at the same time as Prince Harry. “That’s always felt like the safest thing to do, really – poke fun at ourselves. Posh people are fair game to us,” says Stourton. Palmer agrees: “We know them well.” Eton must have been ripe territory for comedy. “The thing about Etonians is that we’re so aware of being an Etonian that it breeds a self-awareness that is, in some ways, crippling… That was helpful for creating Pete,” says Stourton. Pete is trying to reinvent himself as an equal opportunities guy who’s passionate about humanitarian work and is so down to earth he’s even got a northern girlfriend (!) who offsets all his plummy pals. “You get a lot of Etonians who end up with cockney accents or are desperately trying to hide that they came from this place in some way,” Stourton adds.

The Toms conceived the idea for All My Friends Hate Me after Stourton attended a wedding and became convinced he’d been invited as a prank. “I’d drifted apart from the guys whose wedding it was, and then in the speeches I was like really panicking that the big reveal was going to be the groom on the microphone announcing I’d been invited as a joke,” he says. “I recounted that to Tom, and we were laughing about how narcissistic that was. That on someone else’s big day, I was like, ‘This is about me, oh my god’. But also it was pretty spooky, too, so the idea of a nice time with the perception of an underlying hostility felt like a good thing to expand on.”

While they’re satirising it, both Stourton and Palmer can relate to the social anxiety that Pete feels. “When I watched the film the first time, I was like, ‘Oh, this is just a very expensive therapy session that I’ve forced everyone to do for me,’” says Stourton, laughing. “But actually, it seems like Pete’s feelings are an acute version of something most people have experienced. It’s not something lots of people voice because you don’t want to be the downer at the party who says, ‘Does everybody hate me?’” He adds that he feels lucky to have friends that are “less repressed than Pete’s”, but admits he once spent six hours trying to figure out what to set as his Instagram profile picture. “I did change it eventually because someone told me it was cringe.”

Stourton and Palmer chose the reunion setting for All My Friends Hate Me because it felt like a good place from which to be subversive. It also just so happens to feel like the premise of a Richard Curtis film. Variety journalist Jessica Kiang pleasingly wrote that All My Friends Hate Me is what would happen if a Richard Curtis protagonist woke up with self-awareness. Others have called it an “evil Richard Curtis” movie. Stourton and Palmer are big fans of the Four Weddings and a Funeral filmmaker. “We watched Love Actually as a tradition at boarding school every Christmas,” says Stourton. “We were claiming it was ironic but actually we were in floods of tears.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNQDh_0g2vckTz00

All My Friends Hate Me is kind of iconoclastic in a way,” says Palmer, admitting the connection. “Just taking something that is so revered, the charming befuddled British romantic hero who travels so well in the movie world, but imagining, what if he was actually just a total dick? Or what if the way this charming group of people celebrated was doing drugs and shooting pheasants? We were trying to mash griminess and Hollywood cliche together.”

Even though the film is quite absurdist, it probably does show a more realistic version of what toffs might get up to on the weekend than a Curtis film. “All the characters in Curtis’s films have these incredibly awkward moments that come off as somehow charming, and people bumble their way out of it, but it felt interesting to be like, well, no, what if someone experienced a genuinely awkward moment, and then felt terrible about it and would wake up five years later in the middle of the night thinking about it?”

What do they think Curtis would make of All My Friends Hate Me ? “I hope he’d love it,” says Palmer. “Any comment whatsoever from Richard Curtis would be very cool because we really were brought up on that humour and Blackadder and all that stuff,” says Stourton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcBQd_0g2vckTz00

Another inspiration for the film was the 2000 Ben Stiller cringe comedy, Meet the Parents . “If that many bad things were happening to him, it would feel like a horror film,” says Palmer, adding that horror and comedy are so close as genres because “horror is filled with moments of release and jump scares, but they’re basically punchlines”.

“We wanted to release the tension at the right time with a gag, so it didn’t become too unpleasant to watch and you didn’t wonder why anyone was bothering to stick around at this reunion,” he says.

The Toms are planning on making more films of this ilk. “Maybe one set at Christmas, and one set at a wedding, leading to interpersonal tense dynamics, crossing the genres of really high elevated drama with the mundane triviality of a dinner or a party,” says Palmer. “Any event with lots of repressed English people getting drunk feels like good territory,” says Stourton. They won’t be turning down any invites in the coming months, then, in the name of research. Their friends should watch out, I say. “It’s getting really bad, that wedding story,” says Stourton. “Every time I tell it, I give one more detail away and eventually the people are going to be like, ‘Are you talking about us?’”

Well, there’s one more thing to lie awake at night worrying about.

‘All My Friends Hate Me’ is in cinemas on 10 June

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘That’s My Time With David Letterman’ On Netflix, Where The Late-Night Legend Hosts And Interviews Stand-Up Comedians

The Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which took place between April 28 – May 8, yielded a ton of programming for the streamer, whether it’s for video streaming or audio-only podcasts. One of the shows that came out of that festival involves David Letterman, coming out with a show that’s much closer to his late-night roots than anything he’s done since he left that daypart seven years ago. THAT’S MY TIME WITH DAVID LETTERMAN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: David Letterman comes out on stage to a standing ovation. He good-naturedly tells the audience to stop, and says, “I’ve been...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

How Do You Cast a Sketch Show Like ‘I Think You Should Leave’? Look Outside the Comedy World

Click here to read the full article. Working on Netflix’s singular sketch show “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” casting director Leslie Woo has looked at actors for about 160 different roles. Season 2 of the series largely picks up where the first left off: banal corporate meetings that careen into chaos, off-kilter ads for fictional products and services, friendly misunderstandings that devolve into madness. But putting this follow-up season together, particularly from the casting side, brought some significant changes. Notably, since the first season had already been released when the Season 2 engine was revving up, anyone reading...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Butterfly in the Sky’: Film Review | Tribeca 2022

Because the documentary marketplace is every bit as beholden to the sway of nostalgia as any other, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that one of its most lucrative genres has focused on TV shows that helped form a target demographic. If you’re trying to woo a hesitant audience of Gen X or millennial viewers — less a worry with today’s documentary-filled streaming landscape than it might have been a decade ago — looking back on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) or Sesame Street (Street Gang) represents an easy way to do it.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Hamm...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Richard Curtis
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Tom Stourton
Person
Georgina Campbell
Person
Hugh Grant
Person
Prince Harry
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Christmas#Comedy#Nightmares
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Hints He’s Leaving Late Night Talk Show: ‘I Cannot Do This Anymore’

Is the end near for Jimmy Kimmel Live? In an interview with Variety, Jimmy Kimmel, 54, revealed that after 19 years on the air, he may be ready to throw in the towel as a late-night talk show host. “I wish I knew what I was gonna do,” said Jimmy, whose contract with ABC ends in 2023. “I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore,’ ” he added. “And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Deborah James says comment about Meghan Markle ‘stealing her thunder’ was ‘a joke’

Deborah James has clarified that comments she made about Meghan Markle “stealing her thunder” over platinum jubilee weekend was a joke.The bowel cancer campaigner, who revealed last month that she is currently undergoing at-home hospice care for her stage four bowel cancer, said in an interview on Friday that she was “determined not to die over the Jubilee weekend, I don’t want Meghan stealing my thunder”.She added: “I haven’t worked so hard to raise cancer awareness and money to help find a cure, only to miss out on another Sun front page when I go.”James was referring to the fact...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

How Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Managed to Get Permission for That Legendary ‘Home Improvement’ Crossover

As the final season of the hit Tim Allen’s sitcom series, Last Man Standing came to a close, it also brought some major closure for fans of the TV comedian. So much so, in fact, that viewers even got an update on another one of Tim Allen’s characters, Tim Taylor from the hit 1990s series Home Improvement. This update comes as Last Man Standing showrunners use some impressive TV magic in order to create an epic crossover event. However, putting together this iconic sitcom moment came with a few complications.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Fought Pneumonia Just Before His Last Cop Movie

Not letting his personal health problems get in the way of his wildly successful film career, western movie icon John Wayne reportedly fought both pneumonia and heart problems just before his last cop film, 1975’s “Brannigan.”. Express reports that John Wayne played the role of Chicago detective Lieutenant,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate and William address Prince Louis’ show-stealing moments over jubilee weekend - OLD

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: Jerry Seinfeld’s Surprising Favorite Episodes

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, a “show about nothing” that would change the face of television forever. Over the series’ incredible 9-season run, Seinfeld produced 180 episodes and never saw a dip in popularity. In fact, Seinfeld is one of only three shows to finish its run at the top of the ratings (the other two being I Love Lucy and The Andy Griffith Show).
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Jimmy Kimmel Considers Leaving Late Night TV: ‘I’m Not Going to Do This Forever’

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel remains an increasingly prominent voice in Hollywood, gleefully mocking Netflix at Disney’s Upfront events and using his platform to draw attention to America’s gun violence problem. But even at the height of his powers, the late night comedian frequently thinks about stepping away from it all. “I wish I knew I was gonna do,” Kimmel said on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Justin Bieber postpones concert tour as his 'sickness is getting worse'

When Justin Bieber is not feeling well, he always addresses his loyal fans directly via Instagram. A few years ago, he admitted to fighting his 'inner demons' and depression and asked his fans to pray for him. And in 2020, he revealed he has Lyme disease. Justin Bieber postpones concert...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears wedding dramatically interrupted as her first husband Jason Alexander crashes and police called

Britney Spears’ wedding has been dramatically crashed by her first husband, Jason Alexander.TMZ reports that Spears’ wedding to partner Sam Asghari in Los Angeles earlier today (9 June), was interrupted by Alexander, who she married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.Alexander was streaming the incident on Instagram, and TMZ reports that Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call, and are reportedly still on the scene.Spears’ ex apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that Spears had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy