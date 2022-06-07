The infamous asteroid 99942 Apophis, which will make a close encounter with our planet in 2029, was successfully "rediscovered" in a test of whether asteroid defense systems could detect a potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroid on its closest approach.

Asteroid Defense Test Successfully Spots Monstrous Near-Earth Object Apophis Pixabay

The initiative, which involves over 100 scientists from 18 countries, included many asteroid-hunting surveys, which routinely monitor the sky for potentially hazardous asteroids.

All previous data on Apophis was kept inaccessible for this asteroid defense exercise. This meant that during the asteroid's close approach, which began in December 2020 and ended in March 2021, astronomers had to start over.