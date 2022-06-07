ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have Marvel’s TV misfires permanently damaged the MCU?

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Streaming superheroes: the stars of ‘Loki’, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Ms Marvel’, ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Moon Knight’ (Marvel Studios)

The latest addition to the Marvel universe has the potential to be 2022’s most revolutionary superhero event. Ms Marvel, which debuts this week on Disney+, stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from a Muslim family who lives in Jersey City. Written and directed by Pakistani-British comedian Bisha K Ali (whose CV includes Netflix’s Sex Education), the six-part series – about a magical bangle that grants Kamala cosmic powers and transforms her into the hero of the title – promises to raise the bar for representation in the superhero genre on both sides of the camera.

But while Ms Marvel, the seventh of Disney+’s Marvel shows, may well represent a shining light in caped entertainment – Ali has spoken of wanting to portray a “realistic, non-stereotypical, Muslim family” – it remains to be seen whether it can shine brightly enough to obscure the huge flaws in Marvel’s TV strategy. Having stumbled from misfire to misfire since the arrival 18 months ago of WandaVision, the studio’s straight-to-streaming television offerings have already undone much of its good work in film.

Until Disney+, Marvel had seen off every challenge thrown at it. It overcame the early failings of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk – starring incredible sulk Edward Norton – along with Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor Who baddie routine in Thor: The Dark World in 2013. And it somehow made us forget Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), with its convoluted plotting and incoherent action – not to mention the rapidly aborted romance Joss Whedon cooked up between Black Widow and Bruce Banner.

Marvel instead soared higher and higher with its further Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy films, along with witty, self-aware brand extensions such as Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. Yet that sense of a unified vision falls away completely with the six Disney+ series released to date, which have included Loki and Hawkeye. The undeniable fact is that Marvel’s TV universe has been wildly inconsistent in tone and quality – and thus has the potential to take the gloss off the previously impeccable Marvel brand.

The obvious counterpoint is that there have been duff Marvel movies, too – the aforementioned Hulk and Age of Ultron, for instance. Not to mention last year’s ponderous Eternals and Sam Raimi’s recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has languished in two- and three-star reviews. The difference is that even iffy Marvel films go down relatively easy, always harmonising with the wider cinematic universe. Whereas WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the just-concluded Moon Knight are often jarringly paced and tonally confusing, thus breaking the spell Marvel has worked so hard to conjure. They don’t so much blot its copybook as rip up the copybook and chuck the shredded pages out the window.

It’s difficult to deny that all of Marvel’s TV series have been massively flawed. WandaVision, for instance, disastrously jettisoned its early black-and-white sitcom look for an underwhelming finale drenched in CGI. The generally excellent Loki likewise threw away all its hard work with a flop conclusion that pulled a new villain – a version of Kang the Conqueror – out of a hat. It reduced the storytelling of the previous five episodes to a glorious distraction, namely the highly significant revelation that Tom Hiddleston’s titular trickster was bisexual.

Some of the shows’ other decisions have been straight-up terrible. Early into WandaVision, Marvel diehards twigged that nosy neighbour Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) was cosmic witch Agatha Harkness – and hoped major villain Mephisto would finally be unveiled as the one pulling the strings. There was disappointment when that failed to happen (perhaps comic-book fans should learn to accept that a female villain is as valid as the male variety). In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, copious hints about a “big bad” named The Power Broker yielded the damp squib revelation that the hidden nasty was actually Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. That was a double let-down– a twist that fell flat, and a betrayal of a protagonist who’d deserved better.

Elizabeth Olsen in ‘WandaVision’ (Disney/Marvel Studios)

Those are just the stand-outs. The worst Marvel shows have been entirely a waste of everyone’s time. Hawkeye served only to remind us why we were so bored by Jeremy Renner’s bow-and-arrow-wielding tough guy to begin with (it would have flopped completely without his charismatic co-star Hailee Steinfeld). And, a few weeks on from its finale, the only thing anyone remembers about Moon Knight is Oscar Isaac’s sanity-impinging Frank Spencer accent. Shockingly, all of this has unfolded under the watch of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. He is the architect of the MCU – so why has his golden touch deserted him when it comes to the Disney+ offerings?

Marvel’s movies are testament to its ability consistently to pull rabbits out of hats. With 2008’s Iron Man, it turned a C-list hero and a washed-up Robert Downey Jr into megastars. Guardians of the Galaxy made us invest in wacky heroes that included a talking shrub voiced by Vin Diesel. It should not have worked. And yet it did. So it’s strange that the studio’s miracle-working ways have so emphatically deserted it when it comes to television.

There is the additional problem that, in shunting Ms Marvel off to the small screen, Disney is denying her a shot at multiplex glory. How much more revolutionary it would be to give her the full movie treatment. Television is well and good, but not everyone has a Disney+ subscription, while a theatrical rollout would potentially have put Khan in front of a lot more eyeballs. Imagine how much less iconic Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther would have been if he were relegated to a six-part limited series.

Ms Marvel and this August’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Marvel does Ally McBeal, judging by its trailers) may well buck that trend and provide a genuine reason for subscribing to Disney+. But the risk is high: one more TV disappointment would register as a further blow against Feige’s Marvel. For years the studio defied gravity and demonstrated that superheroes could be likeable, quippy and full of emotional depth. But something has been lost in their transition to the small screen. The questionable quality of these shows is the loose thread that could cause the entire endeavour to unravel.

‘Ms Marvel’ begins 8 June on Disney+

epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Marvel Studios Confirms Major Casting for MCU Crossover

It's been three years since Disney officially acquired the Fox brand and the House of Mouse's first order of business was to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it stands, very little is known about the third Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds other than the fact that it'll acknowledge the first two films as canon and retain its tone, making it the first R-rated MCU project.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Borat’ Breakout Maria Bakalova Set For Key Role In Marvel’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a key role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, we can reveal. Filming recently wrapped on the anticipated threequel, which will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Chuk Iwuji. As we revealed last week, The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior has also joined cast. Director James Gunn recently teased the involvement of an “unannounced actor” in the film. That person isn’t Bakalova, we understand. Her role is being kept under wraps....
NFL
Entertainment Weekly

Marvel is reportedly developing a Daredevil Disney+ series

Watch out, Hell's Kitchen: Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear might be coming to your screen again soon. Marvel is reportedly developing a new Daredevil TV series for Disney+. According to Variety, Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord have signed on to write and executive-produce the new show, which would once again center on everyone's favorite blind vigilante lawyer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Old Elizabeth Olsen Interview Where She Said Doctor Strange 2's Scarlet Witch Storyline Would Be 'Unbelievable'

Doctor Strange 2 took Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff into the darkest version of Scarlet Witch persona – the one that lays waste to the Marvel Universe and threatens reality itself. Many fans were hoping that Multiverse of Madness would turn Wanda into an ally of Doctor Strange, rather than following Marvel Comics history by painting her as a dangerous and unstable villain, and so backlash to Doctor Strange 2 is understandable. However, the debate about Scarlet Witch's murderous turn and/or Wanda's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit an interesting new bump, as Marvel fans have unearthed an old interview where Elizabeth Olsen seemed to wish (or hex?) this into existence!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Almost Jumped Ship to DC Films

Nowadays, when you think of Kevin Feige, you think of him as the head of Marvel Studios and the creator of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the biggest film franchise of all time. It's hard to imagine the MCU without him spearheading the franchise and doing all the huge presentations whenever they announce their projects. However, as it turns out, Feige almost left the lucrative job and jumped to another big superhero franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Marvel’s Midnight Suns arrives in October with Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch

Marvel’s heroes are going into the tactical role-playing game world this year with Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The previously delayed title from 2K Games is now launching on October 7, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

The best Chris Evans movies — from Avengers: Endgame to Knives Out

What are the best Chris Evans movies? Given he’s America’s Ass, it’s impossible not to like the guy. Although he’s better known for his work in the MCU, where he played everyone’s favourite Avenger Captain America, there’s a lot more to Chris Evans than just Marvel movies.
MOVIES
Collider

MCU: 10 Teams That Haven't Appeared On Screen Yet

If there's one thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe loves, it's a good team. From the Avengers to the Guardians of the Galaxy, team franchises are some of the biggest in all of Marvel, and it only looks like fans will see more of them in the future. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already introduced audiences to the Illuminati, and it won't be long before the Fantastic Four make their MCU debut.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Black Adam' trailer: Dwayne Johnson plays DC superhero

June 8 (UPI) -- DC is giving a glimpse of the new film Black Adam. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam. Black Adam is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film is a spinoff of Shazam! (2019) starring Zachary Levi and follows the titular Black Adam (Johnson), a morally ambiguous ancient Egyptian with superpowers.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Enlists Director Jake Schreier

Marvel Studios’ villains are getting a jolt, with the super villain team the Thunderbolts getting their own film. Filmmaker Jake Schreier, who has directed films such as Robot & Frank and episodes of TV series such as Jim Carrey’s Kidding, Dave and Minx, has landed the job to direct Thunderbolts, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marvel veteran Eric Pearson is penning the script, after working with the studio on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok. Deadline first reported the news.More from The Hollywood ReporterDirectors Dea Kulumbegashvili, Visar Morina Win Baumi Script Development Award'Butterfly in the Sky': Film Review | Tribeca 2022China Box Office: 'Jurassic World...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan invites ex-Fear the Walking Dead star to join Negan spin-off

If one star ofThe Walking Dead had their way, two characters from the show’s universe would meet in a future spin-off.Jeffrey Dean Morgan must have been catching up on Fear the Walking Dead, which recently aired the departure of one of its lead stars. On Monday (6 June), he tweeted Alycia Debnam-Carey, who bowed out of the show as Alicia Clark last month during its seventh season.Morgan, who plays Negan on the main show, hailed Debnam-Carey as “incredible”, writing: “You kick ass. Period. On and off screen. Whatever is next? I’m here for it. Congrats on an incredible run…”He...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Ms. Marvel episode 1 fixes a big problem with MCU Phase 4

Marvel’s newest superhero has just arrived on Disney Plus, as Ms. Marvel episode 1 is now available to stream. And the episode has one of the strongest and most unexpected openings we have seen so far from the MCU Phase 4 TV shows. It’s a stark departure from Moon Knight.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hayley Atwell Expresses Interest in Returning as MCU’s Captain Carter

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens up a lot of possibilities in the future of the MCU. Featuring several thrilling cameos like John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, And Hayley Atwell's first on-screen return as Captain Carter, which also opens an opportunity for the actress to have a more substantial role in the future.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel's Top-Secret Thunderbolts Reportedly Gets a Director

The top-secret Thunderbolts movie has tapped Jake Schreier as director according to reports. Deadline revealed the director and says the upcoming Marvel movie will see Eric Pearson write the script and of course Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, to produce. Schreier has previously directed the science-fiction comedy-drama Robot & Frank...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Thor: Love and Thunder must protect the MCU’s most positive message

Remember when the MCU allowed its most aesthetically-pleasing male hero to succumb to depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, which saw Thor gain a load of weight before going on a beautiful journey of self-discovery? The decision to take the God of Thunder in this direction in Avengers: Endgame was one of the best pieces of character development in the MCU timeline to date, and was probably the most positive message the franchise has ever produced.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ms Marvel: Iman Vellani talks starring as MCU’s first Muslim superhero in new Disney+ series

Iman Vellani has opened up about starring in the titular role of Kamala Khan, who becomes Pakistani-American teen superhero Ms Marvel in the new Disney+ series.The 19-year-old actor revealed that she related to the "awkwardness and confusion" of her character and aimed to make Kamala as "authentic and realistic" as possible. Vellani, who stars as Marvel's first Muslim superhero, also said it was exciting to arrive in Hollywood and work with "an insane amount of Muslims and South Asians" on the project. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel and Batgirl Directors Compare the Two Origin Stories

This week saw the launch of Ms. Marvel, the latest live-action series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make its debut on Disney+. The six-episode adventure serves as the origin story of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and based on the early reactions and reviews for the series, viewers are definitely enjoying the creative implementation of it. The first episode of Ms. Marvel was directed by the team of Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, who executive produce the series and are also expected to direct its finale. Ms. Marvel won't be the duo's only entry into the superhero medium, with the pair also directing the upcoming Batgirl film for DC. In a recent interview with Variety, Fallah and El Arbi addressed the similarities between Ms. Marvel and Batgirl, while also outlining some key differences.
MOVIES
