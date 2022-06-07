ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cazoo axing 15% of workforce to cut costs in face of recession fears

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uADq_0g2vc3o700
Financial News

Around 750 jobs are being axed at online car seller Cazoo across the UK and Europe as it looks to cut costs by more than £200 million by the end of next year.

The British group, which is listed in America, has said it plans to slash its workforce by about 15% and also slow down on hiring new staff under a major cost-savings drive, as it warned over recession fears and consumer cut backs.

Cazoo did not give a breakdown of where the jobs will go, but the bulk will be across its 4,000-strong UK employee base, as well as in Germany.

Jobs will also be cut across its other European divisions in France, Spain and Italy, while it is also shutting some customer service and vehicle preparation sites in the UK.

The firm said it would shut two of its 10 vehicle preparation sites in the UK and close one of its 21 customer support centres, with the site in Leeds set to go, alongside plans to scale back its centre in Southampton.

The London-headquartered group has around 5,000 staff in total.

It said the “business realignment” was needed to protect profits in the face of tougher economic times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i21ti_0g2vc3o700
Cazoo founder and chief executive Alex Chesterman (Handout/PA) (PA Media)

But it also comes as firms such as Cazoo have seen online car sales dwindle as pandemic restrictions have been lifted, with used car dealer Carzam collapsing late last week.

Cazoo said: “The company is not immune to the rapid shift in the global economy and the possibility of a recession in the coming months.

“As a result, management’s expectations for the full year are now more cautious, reflecting the weaker and uncertain external environment.”

Cazoo founder and chief executive Alex Chesterman added: “The combination of rising inflation and interest rates with supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and war has driven up the cost of living and hit consumer confidence.

“This perfect storm has placed cash conservation top of mind for the company, ahead of growth.”

The firm said it will also lower marketing spend and put back some planned investment projects, among other cost cutting measures.

And the group said it will no longer offer its subscription service to new customers from the end of June.

Cazoo lowered its sales outlook for the year ahead in light of the more difficult trading. It now expects to sell between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles in the full year, down from previous guidance, but this would still be up to 130% higher year-on-year.

Revenues of between £1.4 billion and £1.5 billion are now expected for the year, and cash flow is likely to break even in the UK by the end of 2023.

The company was founded two and a half years ago by prolific tech entrepreneur Mr Chesterman.

It was floated on the stock market in New York last August in a listing initially valuing it at around £5 billion.

Cazoo offers online sales and delivery of used vehicles in the UK and continental Europe.

It has sold more than 70,000 cars since launch, making it one of the largest used car retailers in the UK with revenues of over £665 million last year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Almost 650,000 UK retail jobs lost since 2017

Almost 650,000 jobs have been lost in the UK’s retail sector over the past five years, according to new figures. It comes as industry experts are calling on the Prime Minister for caution over business rates levels next year in order to protect the future of UK high streets.
RETAIL
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'It seems now it's our turn to get our lands back': Smirking Putin threatens Sweden and compares himself to tyrant Peter The Great while issuing chilling threat to Scandinavia

Vladimir Putin has compared himself to Russian tyrant Peter the Great as he bragged about 'reclaiming' land in Sweden in a chilling new threat to European security. Putin, speaking on the 350th anniversary of Tsar Peter's birth yesterday, referenced the Great Northern War which saw an anti-Sweden coalition - led by Moscow - smash the Swedish empire and establish Russia as a new imperial power in Europe.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Continental Europe#British#European
newschain

Duke of York ‘banned from public parts of Garter Day service’

The disgraced Duke of York has reportedly been banned from appearing in public at the Garter Day service in Windsor amid a claim he had been keen for a return to royal duties. Andrew, who missed the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing positive for Covid, will only be allowed at private parts of Monday’s ceremony, according to The Sun.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
newschain

Dimbleby says new Government food plan is ‘not a strategy’

The architect of a major review of the country’s food system has poured cold water on the Government’s vision for the industry, saying its new plan is “not a strategy”. Boris Johnson has pledged the blueprint, being launched on Monday, will “back farmers”, after a leaked...
WORLD
newschain

Rory McIlroy retains RBC Canadian Open title with superb final round of 62

Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title – before taking aim at rebel series chief Greg Norman. McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau, hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under and land his 21st PGA Tour crown.
GOLF
Reuters

Malaysia firms turn down orders as migrant labour shortage hits

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian companies from palm oil plantations to semiconductor makers are refusing orders and forgoing billions in sales, hampered by a shortage of more than a million workers that threatens the country's economic recovery. Despite lifting a COVID-19 freeze on recruiting foreign workers in February,...
ECONOMY
newschain

Government to introduce controversial legislation to amend NI Protocol

A Bill to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland Protocol will be introduced in Parliament amid controversy over whether the legislation will break international law. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has insisted the new Bill is “lawful” and “correct” but Labour has accused the Government of “law-breaking”.
POLITICS
newschain

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court. Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Johnson pledges to ‘back farmers’ in food strategy blasted by critics

A new food strategy for England will “back farmers”, Boris Johnson has pledged, after a leaked draft of the document was described by critics as “half-baked”. Ministers are aiming to strengthen the resilience of the nation’s supply chains and increase domestic production, so “we will grow and eat more of our own food”, to help guard against future economic shocks and crises.
AGRICULTURE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy