ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

‘It was right next to him’; mother relives moments before teen son’s drowning on Belews Lake

By Madison Forsey, Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RbYA_0g2vbu6E00

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad mom has been left with a gaping hole in her heart.

What started as an ordinary day on Belews Lake turned tragic after her 15-year-old son slipped under the water and drowned in a matter of seconds.

“He is in paradise, happy and just perfect, but I’m still selfish. I want my baby, and I miss his smile. His little jokes,” Ginger Bennett said.

She never thought that something like this could happen to her until she sat on the shore watching rescue crews and her husband searching Belews Lake for her little boy, Elijah Wyatt , the second of her five children.

A simple life jacket may have changed everything. She asked him multiple times on that day on the lake to wear one, and he took one into the water with him before he went under. “We called him in about 3 times to put on his life jacket, and the last time he came in and got it, so I trusted that he would put it on.”

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Elijah was described as a kind, generous and beautiful soul. He loved the water and his mom said he was “treasure hunting” 30 feet from the shore on Belews Lake on June 2 .

“He was very adventurous, from the time he was really little he was curious and adventurous, he was the one I had to watch all the time,” Bennett said. “He worried me so much all the time, but I love that he had that heart and that energy and I wouldn’t have traded it for the world.”

She watched him dive down, always resurfacing, until one time when only his hand popped out of the water. “The life jacket was still sitting right next to him, it was right next to him, and he knew how to float, he knew not to panic, he knew where his life jacket was. He was obviously in trouble.”

Bennett yelled to her son, saying she sensed his panic. His stepdad and a friend dove in to find him.

She believes that deep water and exhaustion were too much for Elijah. “It was boom straight to the bottom, 17 something feet deep and you couldn’t see.”

First responders searched the lake with dive teams and high-tech sonar equipment. After hours of searching, crews found Elijah’s body deep in the lake.

“If he would have made the choice to wear his life jacket, I feel like he would be here,” she said.

She’s a mother helpless and hurting, feeling numb as she plans her son’s funeral. “I really feel once there’s no mommying left to be done, there’s no more planning…when he’s in the ground, that’s going to be my breaking point, there’s not going to be anything left for me to do for him.”

Ginger says her son was a strong swimmer with dreams of being a Navy SEAL.

His viewing is Tuesday at Hayworth Miller Funeral Home in Winston-Salem at 6 p.m. and his funeral is Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

NC man gets 20 years in infant son’s death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he was convicted of causing injuries that led to his 7-month-old son’s death in 2019. Christion Vaughn Jones Sr., 21, was facing a first-degree murder charge but pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stokes County, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Stokes County, NC
Crime & Safety
Stokes County, NC
Accidents
WRAL

NC neighbor tries to save family from burning home

"I ran up to the door and started banging on the door saying your house is on fire and your house is on fire," Christopher Griffin said. He told WXII 12 News that he and his roommate originally had plans to go out for dinner in Greensboro that night, but decided to stay in last minute.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Belews Lake#Accident#Triad
cbs17

Driver flips car into Crabtree Creek in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car ran off the road and flipped over into a creek on Saturday, officials said. The car was travelling southbound when it rolled over into Crabtree Creek at Capital Boulevard and Yonkers Road. The car went off the road and was upside down in...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting leaves one injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a local hospital where they located a gunshot wound victim Saturday. Police believe it is related to an incident on West Market Street. No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy