ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Veteran Chinese Economist Urges China To Seize TSMC - Read Why

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qobv8_0g2vbRhH00

A veteran Chinese economist called on authorities in an online post to capture Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM lest the U.S. hit China with destructive sanctions akin to Russia.

Chen Wenling serves as the chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, run by China's top economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, Bloomberg reports.

"Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC," Chen said in a speech hosted by a Chinese University and later posted online by the nationalistic news website.

Chen expressed concerns over media stories reporting TSMC's speeding up transfer to the U.S. via the construction of six TSMC factories.

TSMC is a leading contract manufacturer of semiconductors, accounting for over 50% of the global foundry market, boasting of customers like Apple Inc AAPL.

Beijing claimed Taiwan as part of its territory disputing with the Taipei government, which argued Taiwan was a de facto independent nation needing wider international recognition.

Donald Trump's sanctions prevented chipmakers, including Huawei Technologies Co.'s HiSilicon and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, from migrating toward more advanced wafer fabrication technologies.

President Joe Biden looks to invest $52-billion to drive the U.S. semiconductor chip production and research to tackle China's growing semiconductor dominance.

The U.S. slapped restrictions on multiple companies operating in Russia, including the Big Techs after it invaded Ukraine.

Price Action: TSM shares closed lower by 0.67% at $93.14 on Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Chinese#A Chinese University#Apple Inc Aapl#Huawei Technologies Co
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
139K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy