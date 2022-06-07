SunRail, Central Florida Zoo announce return of "Choo-Choo to the Zoo" for summer 2022 (WFTV)

SANFORD, Fla. — Just in time for summer, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens and SunRail announced the return of “Choo-Choo to the Zoo” for 2022.

Starting June 6, visitors can ride SunRail to the Sanford station where they can hop aboard a free shuttle to and from the zoo.

Along with the trolley service, visitors will also get a 20% discount on zoo admission.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens CEO Richard Glover said the service is perfect for families who want to visit the zoo without having to drive.

“It’s a fun, affordable way for families to save while coming to the zoo. And at a time when we are all dealing with rising gas prices, using public transportation is both an affordable option and a way to reduce your carbon footprint, which is good for the Earth,” Glover said.

Choo-Choo to the Zoo will run from June 6 through July 29.

Additional information and train times can be found here.