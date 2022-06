OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died in a solo Oswego County crash Sunday, police say. The accident happened around 8:31 this morning in the area of W 6th Street and Niagara Street in the City of Oswego. And while no details have been released about the victim, sources tell NewsChannel 9 that it was a young person under the age of 18 who was driving a grandparent’s car. The police say the driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Oswego Hospital where they later died.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO