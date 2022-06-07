Man armed with machete wanted in at least 8 robberies; person of interest questioned

CHICAGO — Police are questioning a person of interest in a series of robberies committed by a man who was armed with a machete on the city’s Northwest Side.

These robberies have been happening in the evening and nighttime hours in the city’s Logan Square, Hermosa, Belmont-Cragin, Albany Park, Avondale and Irving Park neighborhoods.

So far, there have been eight different robberies when the victim said a machete was used.

The latest incident happened on the 3700 block of North Troy on Sunday night when a man was confronted by the suspect. Police said the man threw his wallet to distract the robber.

The suspect got away in a gray vehicle, driven by someone else, according to police. The man was not injured.

Chicago police said they have added extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police immediately.

