Man armed with machete wanted in at least 8 robberies; person of interest questioned

By Glenn Marshall
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Police are questioning a person of interest in a series of robberies committed by a man who was armed with a machete on the city’s Northwest Side.

These robberies have been happening in the evening and nighttime hours in the city’s Logan Square, Hermosa, Belmont-Cragin, Albany Park, Avondale and Irving Park neighborhoods.

So far, there have been eight different robberies when the victim said a machete was used.

The latest incident happened on the 3700 block of North Troy on Sunday night when a man was confronted by the suspect. Police said the man threw his wallet to distract the robber.

The suspect got away in a gray vehicle, driven by someone else, according to police. The man was not injured.

Chicago police said they have added extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police immediately.

WGN News

Chicago-area rapper FBG Cash shot and killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago-area rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting early Friday on Chicago’s South Side. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of W. 81st Street. Police said a 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were inside a vehicle when a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached and an […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 shot while walking along lakefront near Museum Campus

CHICAGO — Three people were shot while walking along the lakefront near Chicago’s Museum Campus early Saturday. Chicago police said the men were walking on the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 1:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred. A 19-year-old male was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

North Side neighbors, leaders gather to honor toddlers killed by vehicles

CHICAGO – Community members gathered on the North Side Sunday to remember two toddlers killed by vehicles in the last two week. Two-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas, was killed on June 2. He was riding a mini-scooter through the intersection at Eastwood and Leavitt when he was hit by an SUV. Three-year-old Lily Shambrook lost her life […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police, St. Sabina Church team up for gun buyback

CHICAGO — St. Sabina Church and the Chicago Police Department teamed up for a gun buyback Saturday. Those who turned in a gun will got a $100 gift card courtesy of the police department. Those who turn in BB guns, air guns or replicas got $10. St. Sabina offered a bonus in exchange for assault […]
CHICAGO, IL
