Living, as I do, in Michigan (especially West Michigan), I've drawn a number of cartoons over the years with and about Betsy DeVos. I don't remember any of them being particularly complementary. It's not personal. (I've never met her.) But as a political financier/string-puller — and a public official as the Secretary of Education for the Trump Administration — she has given me plenty of opportunities to disagree with her.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO