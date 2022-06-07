ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Expands Investigation Of Voting Systems Breach By Trump's Supporters

By Vandana Singh
 5 days ago
Supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to gain unauthorized access to voting equipment across Michigan, Reuters reported, citing state police documents.

The investigation has widened, and the Michigan state police have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and records in three towns and one county, per Reuters.

The documents reveal several efforts by state authorities to secure voting machines, poll books, data-storage devices, and phone records as evidence in a probe launched in mid-February.

The state's investigation follows breaches of local election systems in Michigan by Republican officials and pro-Trump activists trying to prove his baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's Democratic secretary of state, told Reuters that the state is currently investigating if the 11 incidents were coordinated and would "seek accountability for all involved."

The 11 incidents in Michigan are part of a larger count of 17 breaches being investigated across the U.S.

According to Reuters, Trump won in all the Michigan counties where the 11 breaches occurred.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

