ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Love Island 2022 review: There’s plenty of ickiness in the first episode of the new series

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEDH6_0g2vWyA900

Love Island's contestant Tasha Ghouri shares that she was born completely deaf

Love Island returns with the promise of something new. There’s a shinier, larger villa! Unconscious bias training for the islanders! A switch-up of the opener format! But by the end of episode one, it’s clear that very little has actually changed. Bikinis still defy gravity. Favourite sex positions are discussed early doors. The words: “Do you feel old now? 24’s old” are uttered without irony. Watching at home, I accept that the days when I could apply for the show have passed me by, now that I’ve reached the crone-like age of 25.

Series eight opens with a twist, the public having already voted for which couples they want to pair up. The girls react in horror at the thought of being partnered with a man who is not – gasp – their type on paper. One by one, the boys learn their fate too. It makes for pretty laborious viewing and by the end, nobody looks thrilled.

Once conversations start, things begin to shift. Indiyah is initially sarcastic with Ikenna. When she asks what type of woman he usually dates and he replies with “pretty girls”, she shoots back, “Is that it?” But soon she’s pledging to let her guard down, while Amber and Dami go from indifference to a natural, flirty rapport.

Elsewhere, the chat is far drier. We have the aforementioned sex position conversation between Luca and Paige, sparking a million Google searches asking what exactly a “broken needle” looks like. Tasha and Andrew get little airtime together, although she does tell the others about her cochlear implant, making for a lovely moment.

Unfortunately, there’s a lot of ickiness in the episode too. Both Luca and Andrew announce that they have their eyes on Paige, Gemma and Tasha – AKA the three white women. Love Island’s relationship with race has long been discussed. On a recent episode of the excellent BBC podcast Unreal: A Critical History of Reality TV, journalist Paula Akpan said that she’d rather not see Black women go on the show, given how they’ve historically been treated by their fellow islanders. Her words ring in my mind throughout this episode; the boys’ comments strike a depressingly familiar undertone beneath the silliness of the show.

That silliness is heightened as we hear the words: “Did anyone order an Italian snack?” Davide, the first bombshell of the series, has arrived. The boys insist they’re not threatened but, given the eyes the girls are giving him, they probably should be.

Then, we have the obligatory game of dares icebreaker, featuring one awkward moment where Gemma begs partner Liam not to make her give him a lap dance. It’s easy to criticise the 19-year-old, but I do get why Gemma’s closed off. This is a girl who has lived her whole life in proximity to fame. She arguably has the most to gain, or lose, from the show – or at least she’s the most aware of it. Plus, as she points out in her confessional, “it’s still early days”. Gemma, it’s day one! It’s actually the earliest day it could be!

After confirming that none of them know how to pronounce Davide’s name, the girls start to make their moves. Paige is talking to the self-proclaimed “Italian stallion”, when he gets a text. In 24 hours, he’ll get to choose the girl he wants to couple up with, leaving one boy vulnerable. As twists go, it’s a pretty predictable one, yet the islanders are left reeling. At home, I feel less impressed. Are we stupid for hoping Love Island might have changed? Maybe. But it’s the show we love to criticise and we’ll still be tuning in at 9pm every night. See you on the other side.

Love Island continues each night at 9pm on ITV2

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Mark Reveals Some Harsh Truths About Lindsey at the 'Married at First Sight' Season 14 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Every couple — except for Alyssa and Chris, who broke up well before Decision Day — opted to stay together on Married at First Sight Season 14 when the time came. However, in an exclusive clip ahead of the May 25, 2022 reunion episode, Mark reveals some harsh truths about Lindsey and bullying that could point to what led to their downfall after Decision Day despite their willingness to remain together.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Where the ‘Love Island USA’ Couples Stand Post-Finale: Who’s Together and Who’s Still Single?

Was there love after the island? Following the finale of the third season of Love Island on Sunday, August 15, the Islanders departed the island villa and their televised vacation to settle back into normal life — without or without their final coupled-up partner. During the last episode of the summer, it was announced that Olivia Kaiser and Korey […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

Drag Race and Love Is Blind stars join forces for new reality series

Geordie Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Only Way Is Essex collide in Paramount+ UK's brand-new series All Star Shore. Premiering on the streaming service on Thursday, June 30, the new show sees 14 reality TV heavyweights competing for a cash prize (and possibly even each other's hearts) while living together in the Canary Islands.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Love Island viewers urge show to impose a minimum age restriction after ‘mad’ age gaps in first episode

Love Island viewers have criticised the age gaps between contestants on this year’s series.ITV’s hit dating show returned for its eighth season on Monday night (6 June) with 11 new singletons entering the villa for their shot at finding love (and £50,000 in prize money).Several talking points emerged from the first episode, with one surrounding the age gap between the islanders.Currently, Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter Gemma is the youngest in the villa. The second youngest is Liam at 22 years old.Fans on Twitter started to discuss the topic of ages, particuarly when Gemma said she was interested in newcomer...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sets in Motion the Nightmare That We All Saw Coming for Elena

Imani has not been subtle about her interest in Nate. The Young and the Restless’ Elena loves Nate. And she trusts him. And aside from some difficulty making time for one another, they’re as happy as can be. Nonetheless, she can’t shake the feeling that their relationship is being targeted for destruction — and she’s not wrong, either. As you may have read, Imani makes her move on Elena’s boyfriend this week. Is it the beginning of the end for the couple?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star reveals surprise physical transformation

Married At First Sight Australia star Matt Ridley has revealed that he's undergone a transformation, as he now has a rather different looking smile. Matt, who took part in this year's series of the reality show, has received some intensive dental work, with his teeth now looking much whiter and more even.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#Reality Tv#Indiyah#Exactl
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Called out for 'Rude' Behavior on Talk Show

A beloved soap opera star is facing some pushback online after fans dubbed his recent appearance on a popular talk show "rude." Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy sparked backlash following his Monday, May 30 appearance on ITV's Loose Women, during which he was seen chewing gum throughout his appearance as he spoke to co-hosts Carol McGriffin, Jane Moore, Katie Piper, and Linda Robson about his upcoming exit from the long-running soap.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mama June Shuts Down 'Hate' for Honey Boo Boo's Relationship With a 20-Year-Old

Mama June Shannon doesn't have a problem with her 16-year-old daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dating her 20-year-old boyfriend. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star defended her daughter's relationship with a man four years her senior in a new interview with TooFab, saying that people need to stop criticizing their being together.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Justin Stroud: Everything To Know About Mama June’s New Husband

Mama June is a married woman! The 42-year-old We TV star, whose real name is June Shannon, tied the knot with her boyfriend Justin Stroud in March, according to a report from The Sun. While Mama June and Justin have only been together for a short time, it seems they’ve really hit it off, and must be so in love! Find out everything you need to know about Mama June’s new hubby here!
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Another blow for Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer as she catches Covid for a second time just days after boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after her boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her. The former teaching assistant, 28, revealed during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday that she'd tested positive to the virus for a second time. 'Hey, guys. I'm really sick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Google
soapoperanetwork.com

‘The Young and the Restless’ Actress Christel Khalil and ‘Big Time Rush’ Singer James Maslow Star in ‘We Need To Talk’

“The Young and the Restless” star Christel Khalil can be seen in the new romantic comedy, “We Need To Talk,” now available to rent or buy on all major digital platforms including Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube and Microsoft Movies & TV, among other platforms. The film will also soon be available to watch on Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service owned by FOX Entertainment.
NFL
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight season five star Melissa Walsh goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Michael Dial two years after her shock split from fiancé Fred Whitson

Married at First Sight's Melissa Walsh has a new beau. The reality star, 56, took to social media to share a heartwarming post to honour her relationship with her new man, Michael Dial. 'Always believe something wonderful is about to happen,' she began her loved up post. 'Just when you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Who is the actor and new Love Island bombshell?

Love Island is back on our screens for a new series – and things are already hotting up.The ITV2 dating show returned to our screens on Monday (6 June), with a new group of people heading into the villa in search of romance.Wednesday’s episode (8 June) featured the arrival of the first bombshell of the series, Davide Sanclimenti. Davide was told he had 24 hours to pick which girl he wanted to couple up with, deciding at the end of Tuesday (7 June) night’s show to go for Gemma Owen.Liam Llewellyn then received a text telling him that there...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Love Island fans annoyed that ‘tomorrow night’ preview is missing from new series

Love Island viewers have noticed that one key part of the new series is missing.The reality series returned to ITV2 on Monday (6 June), introducing a new bunch of contestants including Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, and a self-proclaimed “Italian stallion” named Davide.Show bosses promised a few shake-ups to this year’s series. The first arrived in the opening episode when host Laura Whitmore revealed that the contestants would not choose who they coupled up with, placing the power in the hands of the public instead.Another important feature has been omitted from the series so far – a preview of the...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Junaid Ahmed confirms he is joining the cast of TOWIE

We have a new member in town! After weeks of speculation, Junaid Ahmed has confirmed that he would be joining TOWIE. The reality star has previously made an appearance in Lovestruck High. Junaid managed to leave a mark on all the reality show fans when he first made his appearance...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks airs emotional aftermath of Luke Morgan's cliff fall

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired the emotional aftermath of Luke Morgan's deadly Mallorca cliff fall during Wednesday's (June 8) first-look episode on E4, officially confirming that Gary Lucy's character had died. The episode opened with touching scenes of Luke lying in his hospital bed as he looked back on his...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy