Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from vessel 167 miles offshore Marsh Island, La.

NEW ORLEANS — Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), is the official showcase of the latest in home design in the Greater New Orleans area. It serves as the region’s best opportunity to tour new homes and see the latest innovations in building construction and industry trends, such as adaptable and multi-purpose layouts, cozy vacation living, combined open air living spaces, lighting and plumbing finishes, and all the newest trends for 2022. Attendees can also receive expert advice from the area’s trusted builders, designers, lenders and real estate professionals.
