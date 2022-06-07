Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from vessel 167 miles offshore Marsh Island, La.

New Orleans, LA – A national search for a director to lead the Louisiana Cancer Research Center (LCRC) has culminated in the selection of world-renowned cancer biology researcher Joe W. Ramos, PhD. Dr. Ramos is currently the interim director of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center (UHCC) and the B.H. and Alice C. Beams Endowed Professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa. He will be officially introduced to the research community as director and chief executive officer of the LCRC on July 26 and will begin a tour of research institutions in the state that same week.

