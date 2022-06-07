ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from vessel 167 miles offshore Marsh Island, La.

By special.to
L'Observateur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 34-year-old crewmember Sunday from a motor vessel 167 miles offshore Marsh Island, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call...

www.lobservateur.com

L'Observateur

Renowned Cancer Researcher Joe W. Ramos, PhD Named Director of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center

New Orleans, LA – A national search for a director to lead the Louisiana Cancer Research Center (LCRC) has culminated in the selection of world-renowned cancer biology researcher Joe W. Ramos, PhD. Dr. Ramos is currently the interim director of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center (UHCC) and the B.H. and Alice C. Beams Endowed Professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa. He will be officially introduced to the research community as director and chief executive officer of the LCRC on July 26 and will begin a tour of research institutions in the state that same week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Seven Louisiana Universities Become First Class Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliates

MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a non-profit focused on community improvement through litter prevention, environmental education, and beautification has graduated its first class of seven university affiliates and will open the new application cycle July 15. The KLB university affiliate program, engaging college students in environmental stewardship and sustainability practices, is now the largest and most successful program of its kind in the U.S.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

TPSO Young Marine Program to hold training class

The TPSO Young Marine Program will be conducting training class this summer beginning on July 11, 2022. All individuals / parents can pick up an application at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The deadlines for applications for the program is June 20, 2022. For further information, please feel free...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

2022 Parade of Homes offers a LIVE & 3D virtual showcase of new homes

NEW ORLEANS — Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), is the official showcase of the latest in home design in the Greater New Orleans area. It serves as the region’s best opportunity to tour new homes and see the latest innovations in building construction and industry trends, such as adaptable and multi-purpose layouts, cozy vacation living, combined open air living spaces, lighting and plumbing finishes, and all the newest trends for 2022. Attendees can also receive expert advice from the area’s trusted builders, designers, lenders and real estate professionals.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. John Parish scholars named to SLU Spring 2022 Honors List

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has named 3,797 students to its honors list for the spring 2022 semester. The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 – 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 – 3.19 grade point average. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO: Edgard victim involved in shooting, suspect is stepson

Sheriff Champagne reports on Saturday, June 11, 2022 just before 9:00 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the report of a father and son arguing at a residence in the 200 block of Shaw Street in Hahnville. While deputies were enroute, the caller advised one of the subjects had been shot in the back.
HAHNVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Denham Springs man arrested for fatal head on crash

UPDATE: This morning, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L arrested and booked Nicholas Carter, of Denham Springs, in St. Helena Parish Jail. Toxicology samples collected from Carter revealed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. Carter was booked for the following charges: L.R.S. 14:32.1 – Vehicular Homicide, L.R.S. 14:98.3 – Operating While Intoxicated (3rd Offense), L.R.S. 14:98.8 – Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, L.R.S 32:71 – Failure to Drive on Right Side of Road, and L.R.S. 32:61 – Speeding.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
