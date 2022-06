BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) — A 13-year-old girl in New York City who disappeared for 10 days in April has once again gone missing, police said Friday. Mariah Sanchez, from the Bronx, was previously found at a hotel in Poughkeepsie — more than 80 miles from her home — after she and a 13-year-old family friend hopped on a bus near Yankee Stadium earlier this year.

