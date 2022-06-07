ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks new panel for challenges

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x78tC_0g2vWFso00

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A company building a natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia is seeking a new panel of judges to hear the next round in its legal battle with environmentalists.

Mountain Valley Pipeline filed a motion last month requesting the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to assign a new panel at random, The Roanoke Times reported.

The 303–mile (487–kilometer) pipeline, which is mostly finished, would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia. Legal battles have delayed completion by nearly four years and doubled the pipeline’s cost, now estimated at $6.6 billion.

The company argues that the three–judge panel that has presided over 12 challenges of government approvals for it and the now–defunct Atlantic Coast Pipeline has vacated or stayed all but two of the permits. It argues that effectively killed the Atlantic Coast project and threatening to do the same for Mountain Valley.

“The perception created by this Court’s deliberate formation of a special ‘pipeline panel’ – actually a ‘Mountain Valley panel’ – threatens public confidence in the Court’s legitimacy,” the motion states.

Three–member panels are randomly assigned for incoming cases, but rules sometimes allow for the same judges to remain with a case when it comes up again. However, the company asserts that the Fourth Circuit didn’t follow its internal operating procedures.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Sarah Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday’s special primary for the state’s only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding to Increase Access to Healthy Food Resources

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $713,879 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI). This funding will be used to help develop food systems that support the health and economic vibrancy of five communities across West Virginia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Online Ordering Now Available at Spencer CashSaver for SNAP Recipients

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the addition of online purchasing at Spencer CashSaver for West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This benefit is available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program beginning June 6, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Industry
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
City
Roanoke, VA
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Roanoke, VA
Business
Lootpress

West Virginia bridge named after World War II paratrooper

ALBRIGHT, WV (AP) — A rural West Virginia bridge has been named in honor of a U.S. Army paratrooper who was killed in the Philippines during World War II. A Preston County span known locally as the Albright Bridge was named the US Army TSGT Harold William Schmidle Memorial Bridge on Saturday, WBOY–TV reported.
ALBRIGHT, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces West Virginia waterfall trail

(LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that the West Virginia Department of Tourism has launched the nation’s first statewide waterfall trail. “We are blessed to be able to enjoy beauty beyond all comparison in West Virginia, and our waterfalls are no different,” Gov. Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to get involved with this fun initiative and I thank our Tourism department for the great work they’re doing to help people rediscover their love for the magnificent outdoors in our great state.”
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Valley Pipeline#Gas Pipeline#Atlantic Coast Pipeline#Utica Shale#Natural Gas#The Roanoke Times#Court#The Fourth Circuit
Lootpress

West Virginia set to receive first round of broadband money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than half a billion dollars in federal funding will be sent to four U.S. states to expand broadband access as part of a sweeping national effort to bring affordable service to rural and low-income Americans, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. Louisiana, New Hampshire,...
INTERNET
marijuanamoment.net

West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

Some West Virginians to get 465 dollar payments

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465, the state said. The funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy resigns

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy a year ago has resigned to take a job in Florida. Del. Joe Jeffries, a Republican whose district includes a group of counties near Charleston, submitted his formal letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on June 1, according to a House spokesperson.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Korean drug maker pledges to build plant in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – South Korean drug manufacturer UNDBIO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding pledging to manufacture insulin in West Virginia. The letter indicates there are plans to locate the facility at the West Virginia University Research Park in Morgantown. Mitch Carmichael, the Secretary of State for Economic Development...
Lootpress

Several exciting announcements for upcoming West Virginia Day

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice was joined by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith, who made several exciting announcements surrounding the state’s upcoming West Virginia Day celebration on June 20, 2022. As part of this year’s West Virginia Day festivities, the State...
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Dems call to suspend West Virginia gasoline tax

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is more talk of a gas tax holiday in West Virginia. The governor is now being asked to call a special session of the legislature to consider it. Many lawmakers will be in Charleston for the monthly interim committee meetings Sunday through Tuesday, so the timing may work out. As […]
wvpublic.org

More Than 8,000 Receiving Medical Cannabis In W.Va.

Medical cannabis is finally available to more than 8,000 patients in the Mountain State. Lawmakers greenlit the product in 2017, but it wasn’t until this year that a dozen dispensaries opened. Now 60-year-old Fairmont resident Bob Fisher has access to a product that eases his back pain. “I have...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha jail bill soars

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Essential services may be jeopardized if regional jail prices continue to soar. That’s the message today from Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango after learning that Kanawha’s jail bill increased by more than $50,000 for May of this year compared to 2021. Commissioners said...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy