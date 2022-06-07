ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” Star, Implicates Victim’s Uncle

The man accused of killing one of the stars of the former OWN series Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s has pleaded guilty to the crime…and also spilled the beans on who orchestrated the hit.

As reported by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch , 30-year-old Travell Hill entered a guilty plea on Friday (June 3), admitting that he killed 21-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr. in March 2016. Montgomery was the grandson of restauranteur Robbie Montgomery, a former backup singer for Ike & Tina Turner who later launched her own soul food franchise in her native St. Louis. The family and business were highlighted in the OWN Network series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s , which ran from 2011 to 2018.

Hill pleaded guilty to one count of murder-for-hire and one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. Both counts carry a mandatory life sentence.

The Confession

In Friday’s plea, Hill admitted that he was hired to carry out the hit. He received $5000 two days after the murder. He also implicated two of the three other defendants in the crime, including the person who ordered the hit.

That person, allegedly, was James “Tim” Norman, Andre Montgomery Jr.’s uncle and Robbie Montgomery’s son.

Hill stated that Norman, who was also featured on Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s , hired him because “he wanted Montgomery dead.” Hill also stated that a woman, Terica Ellis, was also a part of the plot. Ellis allegedly lured Montgomery outside on the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Drive, where Hill would shoot him dead.

Norman and Ellis are currently awaiting trial on murder charges, and prosecutors will not seek the death penalty. And as if THAT wasn’t enough, Norman is also facing wire and mail fraud charges for trying to cash in on a 6-figure sum in life insurance policies that he took out on Montgomery prior to the killing.

An unspeakable tragedy, spurred by greed. Sending prayers and love to Miss Robbie and her family.

