Possession of drug paraphernalia. A 24-year-old Bunnell man was stopped by police for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road. He also had no lights on his bicycle. The reporting officer noted in an arrest report that the man was with two "other subjects who are known drug users," and that the trio attempted to accelerate away from law enforcement prior to being stopped. The man was sweaty, breathing heavily and wouldn't make eye contact, the officer noted.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO