Gov. Mike Parson set to hold bill signing ceremony Tuesday

By Joushua Blount
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Gov. Michael Parson is set to hold a bill signing ceremony Tuesday.

There are nearly 70 bills still waiting for the governor's signature, according to the Missouri Senate's website .

Gov. Parson's office said bill sponsors and other legislative leaders have been invited to the bill signing ceremony. Of the bills the governor could sign, there are few measures that would bring significant changes to the Show-Me State.

One bill still awaiting a signature is House Joint Resolution 116 . The resolution would create a department for the Missouri National Guard.

House Bill 1878 , which modifies election laws, is also awaiting Gov. Parson's signature. The measure would require registered voters to declare a political party affiliation or declare themselves unaffiliated starting on Jan. 1, 2023. Voter identification cards would also show the person's political party affiliation.

Gov. Parson could also sign House Bill 2116. The measure would create the "No Patient Left Alone Act." HB 2116 specifies a health care organization, like hospitals, hospices, or long-term care facilities, must allow residents in-person contact with guests during visiting hours.

Many health care providers limited patient access to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the Missouri Senate's website shows Gov. Parson has signed three bills since the end of the legislative session. That includes a bill that establishes new congressional districts for Missouri.

The governor's office plans to release more information about which bills were signed after the ceremony.

