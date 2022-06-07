ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sanctions prevent Moscow from retaining military capabilities, Germany's chancellor says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMQku_0g2vU7yf00

VILNIUS, June 7 (Reuters) - Moscow will not be able to retain its military capabilities due to tough Western sanctions imposed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"We have far reaching sanctions now that will set back the Russian economy by decades, that means it will not be able to participate in global economic and technological progress," Scholz told reporters during a visit in Vilnius.

"We know from reports that this means that Russia will not even be able to retain its military capacities at the same level," he said, adding Moscow had in the past abused imports of civilian goods for military purposes.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, Sabine Siebold and Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Chadg9ball
5d ago

United States and NATO need to step in completely and push all of Russia out of Ukraine. It’s time for America to send a message to other countries that we’re done with your threats and posturing. If you think it’s worth using Nukes and and also having your country destroyed then let’s get started. Maybe they’ll realize living within the mean’s of there own country is better than not having one.

Reply(1)
9
Related
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Ukraine#Vilnius#Western#Russian
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy