In a four-way race for Alameda County DA, Pamela Price’s campaign of compassionate justice won over the voters, outpacing her closest opponent by 10 points. OAKLAND, CA – Pamela Price, a trailblazing civil rights attorney with a 30-year record of challenging the status quo and making real change within the justice system, is posed to be Alameda County’s next District Attorney. Pamela is the first person to challenge the status quo in Alameda County’s criminal justice system since 1966. Since 1939, the DA has been appointed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. This passing down of an elected seat has created a total lack of transparency, equity and accountability in the DA’s office.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO